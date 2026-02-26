Former FBI Agent Reveals a 'Positive Sign' in Nancy Guthrie Investigation as Search Stretches Into Fourth Week

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible that progress is being made in the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, according to one retired FBI agent. Weighing in after investigators returned to the rural Arizona home of Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom for several hours on Wednesday, February 25, Jennifer Coffindaffer said it was an encouraging development. "There is activity at Nancy's house," she wrote on X. "The folks in suits look like attorneys to me. Prosecutors often want to see a crime scene first hand. They would likely be accompanied by lead detectives/agents. This is a positive sign."

Do Investigators Have a Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnapping?

Source: @CoffindafferFBI/x; NBC 'Prosecutors often want to see a crime scene first hand,' the retired FBI agent explained.

When someone replied to her post, "Does this mean they have a suspect?" Jennifer responded, "It could...good sign." However, officials have yet to share whether they a suspect in Nancy's alleged kidnapping, despite it being nearly a month now since she mysteriously vanished. Moreover, Fox News journalist Matt Finn said on Thursday, February 26, that he was informed it was just FBI personnel seen outside the Tucson area property, revealing they were there "as part of a process to turn the house back over to the family."

The FBI Is Reportedly Preparing to Return Nancy Guthrie's Home to the Family

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube A suspect has yet to be identified in Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapping.

"Sheriff [Chris] Nanos previously told me his department already released the home to the family," Matt tweeted. "It seems the FBI has been in control of the property." He added that "there was a black SUV in the FBI caravan yesterday that went right into the garage" that may "have been someone very close to the case." Some on social media also pointed out that it looked like Savannah's brother, Camron, was outside the home.

Investigators Believe Nancy Guthrie Is the Victim of a 'Targeted Kidnapping'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's blood was found on her front porch.

Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and the sheriff has stated he believes she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene. While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, it was confirmed to contain genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze and could take a long time to get results.

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.