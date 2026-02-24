Nancy Guthrie Suspect Visited Her Arizona House Before Alleged Kidnapping: Source

Article continues below advertisement

New details are coming to light in the ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie. According to a law enforcement source, the masked man suspected of abducting the 84-year-old may have been at her front door before February 1, the day she went missing. The individual was first seen in doorbell footage released to the public, but investigators now believe he had been at the property earlier than initially thought.

Source: FBI The suspect may have visited the home before February 1.

An image released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows the suspect standing at Nancy’s front door without a backpack. That photo was allegedly captured by her Nest doorbell camera sometime before the suspected abduction date. Authorities have not confirmed how many days before February 1 the footage was recorded. "There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative,” Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, clarified.

As OK! previously reported, officials believe the suspect may have purchased his jacket or Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack at a local Walmart. Detectives are now combing through surveillance footage from nearby stores in hopes of identifying him.

Source: MEGA The FBI released images from the doorbell camera.

Investigators are also zeroing in on the firearm holder, as Chris shared more insight into that lead. "We know he had a gun. We know he had a holster that had some pretty unique characteristics. We can’t quite identify it yet, but that’s being worked on," Chris explained. "So naturally, we go to our gun shops everywhere and say: ‘Have you seen this guy? Can you help us identify this weapon? Can you help us identify this holster?'"

In the doorbell footage, the suspect was also seen wearing gloves. In one frame, there appears to be a noticeable bump near the pinky finger. "I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it and we’ll see," he shared with NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin. "Maybe it is [a ring]." "I look at the same photo you look at and I get it. I see it," he added.

Source: MEGA Investigators are reviewing Walmart surveillance footage.

Meanwhile, a glove discovered two miles from Nancy’s Tucson, Ariz., home did not provide the breakthrough investigators hoped for. "There were no DNA hits in CODIS [Combined DNA Index System]," the sheriff's department said. "At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation."

Officials also confirmed that the DNA collected from the glove did not match the DNA located at the home. "DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation," the department added.

Source: East Idaho News 'Mixed' DNA is slowing down the investigation.

Complicating matters further, Chris revealed during a Friday, February 20, interview that DNA recovered from inside Nancy’s house is “mixed,” meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person. That makes it much harder to process through national databases. “Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it,” Chris told Erin.

“The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year,” he continued.