TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Addresses Chilling 911 Call About a Woman 'Screaming' Out of Car Window on Night Missing Mom Vanished Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom vanished in the early hours of February 1. Allie Fasanella Feb. 26 2026, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET

An unsettling 911 call was made just three miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home on the night she went missing. Jim Moret, chief correspondent of Inside Edition, reported on the potential lead on Wednesday, February 25, revealing, "A police dispatcher sent out an alert about a woman hanging out of the window of a car, and she was screaming." However, local Tucson, Ariz., journalist Jacob Owens took to X on Thursday to divulge that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "the lead was investigated and determined to be unrelated to Guthrie's disappearance."

@insideedition The $1 million dollar reward NBC News journalist Savannah Guthrie is offering for information about her missing mother is generating an avalanche of new information as authorities continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing from her Arizona home on February 1. One new theory about the missing woman suggests that Guthrie's kidnappers may have used a tunnel in Tucson to escape. Some of those tunnels go all the way to the Mexican border. Inside Edition's Jim Moret has more. Ransom Kidnapping SavannahGuthrie Crime TrueCrime ♬ original sound - Inside Edition - Inside Edition Source: @insideedition/tiktok A 911 call reporting a woman 'screaming' from a vehicle miles from Nancy Guthrie's home was made on the night she disappeared.

Investigators in the Nancy Guthrie Case Are Receiving Tons of New Tips

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Police have been inundated with new tips since Savannah Guthrie announced the family upped the reward for information leading to Nancy's 'recovery.'

The news of the 911 call comes as police have been flooded with hundreds of new tips after Savannah Guthrie raised the reward for information that leads to her mom's return to $1 million this week. "More than 750 tips related to Nancy [Guthrie]’s disappearance" have come in since the announcement, NBC News revealed on Wednesday, February 25. It's not known at this time whether any of the tips have been useful.

What Is the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie's blood was found on her front porch.

Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene. While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, the sheriff said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze and could take as long as "a year" to get results.

Savannah Guthrie Admits Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC The 'Today' star admitted her mom may already be dead.

Savannah, 54, acknowledged her mom "may already be gone" in a heartbreaking video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, but the star said she remains desperate for her "recovery." "Every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her," the NBC host said in the tearful message.

'We Are Blowing on the Embers of Hope'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie said the family is still hoping for a 'miracle.'