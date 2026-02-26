Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Addresses Chilling 911 Call About a Woman 'Screaming' Out of Car Window on Night Missing Mom Vanished
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET
An unsettling 911 call was made just three miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home on the night she went missing.
Jim Moret, chief correspondent of Inside Edition, reported on the potential lead on Wednesday, February 25, revealing, "A police dispatcher sent out an alert about a woman hanging out of the window of a car, and she was screaming."
However, local Tucson, Ariz., journalist Jacob Owens took to X on Thursday to divulge that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "the lead was investigated and determined to be unrelated to Guthrie's disappearance."
Investigators in the Nancy Guthrie Case Are Receiving Tons of New Tips
The news of the 911 call comes as police have been flooded with hundreds of new tips after Savannah Guthrie raised the reward for information that leads to her mom's return to $1 million this week.
"More than 750 tips related to Nancy [Guthrie]’s disappearance" have come in since the announcement, NBC News revealed on Wednesday, February 25.
It's not known at this time whether any of the tips have been useful.
What Is the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation?
Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.
Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.
While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, the sheriff said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze and could take as long as "a year" to get results.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah Guthrie Admits Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive
Savannah, 54, acknowledged her mom "may already be gone" in a heartbreaking video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, but the star said she remains desperate for her "recovery."
"Every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her," the NBC host said in the tearful message.
'We Are Blowing on the Embers of Hope'
She continued, "Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister, [Annie], says, 'We are blowing on the embers of hope.'"