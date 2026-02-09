Savannah Guthrie's Family's Videos to Kidnappers Hint They 'Know More Than They've Let on' About Nancy's Disappearance, Body Language Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

It's been more than one week since Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing, and though authorities stated they still don't have a suspect, the family's social media videos to her kidnappers hint there may be more to the story. After analyzing the clips, body language expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively spills to OK! on behalf of Casino.org, "The Guthrie family knows more than they let on, and are trying to keep some information covered up from the public at this stage."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's family members are likely keeping some information from the public, a body language expert shared.

As OK! reported, Nancy, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31. After receiving a ransom letter demanding millions in cryptocurrency, Savannah, her brother Camron and her sister Annie filmed a video on February 4 begging for their mother's safe return. The clip was posted prior to the alleged kidnapper's February 5 deadline, but since they didn't receive any information on whether Nancy was still alive, Camron posted a solo video.

Dissecting Camron Guthrie's Video

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward," he stated. "But first, we have to know if you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact." Inbaal notes that overall, Camron's "body language is sincere." "He makes eye contact with the camera, and at times raises his eyebrows. His quick eyebrow raise signifies openness, and the eye contact suggests honesty," she shares. "We see him sway from side to side, which is a self-soothing gesture. This suggests nervousness and anxiety, as he wants to get every word just right."

Savannah Guthrie's Brother May Be 'Keeping Something Hidden' From the Public

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Camron's clenched jaw could signify that he's holding back on sharing every detail he knows.

However, there were a "few elements" that could "signify secret-keeping." "Camron's jaw is clenched throughout, causing his lower teeth to appear raised and his mouth to appear a little closed. This facial expression says that Camron is 'holding his tongue' and attempting to keep something under wraps," she explains. "The decision to cover his head and forehead with a baseball cap can also suggest that he's keeping something hidden, 'under his hat.'"

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

The expert also notes that his glances off camera to read from a prepared message show that "specific words" are "important." "The family may have some information which they cannot reveal, and so the statement has to be precise, so that they only communicate what they need to, and not a syllable more," Inbaal says.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductors sent a ransom note demanding millions in cryptocurrency.