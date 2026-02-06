or
Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance: Sheriff Explains Why Her Ring Doorbell Has No 'Video Footage' of Alleged Abduction

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Footage in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, will never be recovered as the senior's doorbell camera had no active subscription.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

As the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues, authorities revealed why security camera footage hasn't recovered from her home.

“At 2:12 a.m. [local time], software detects a person on a camera, but there’s no video available; they had no subscription and therefore it would rewrite itself,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed during a press conference on Thursday, February 5.

Nancy Guthrie's Camera Footage Cannot Be Recovered

Photo of Nancy Guthries was reported missing on February 1.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthries was reported missing on February 1.

The sheriff revealed that Nancy's doorbell camera was disconnected at around 1:47 a.m. on February 1, hours after she was last seen by a family member.

Nancy did not subscribe to the camera's subscription service, so footage from that evening cannot be recovered, according to authorities.

“It just kind of loops and covers up. That’s what our analysis teams have told us,” Chris added. “Could [the movement] be an animal? I imagine that’s possible. We don’t know that. We just have no video.”

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she missed her regular church service.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she missed her regular church service.

The latest development came days after the 84-year-old was reported missing after missing her regular Sunday church service.

Shortly after, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced her disappearance was being treated as a crime after authorities found "concerning evidence" in her home.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," the officer revealed in a press conference. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."

The sheriff said that the senior had "no cognitive issues" but was "limited in her mobility," pushing the theory that the NBC anchor's mom was abducted from her home.

Blood Was Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Photo of Investigators revealed that blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: Pima Country Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Investigators revealed that blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.

Investigators later revealed that blood was found inside her home, one of the first publicly known signs that led authorities to believe she may have been abducted from her bed.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff revealed on February 3. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

Savannah Guthrie Addressed Mother's Alleged Kidnappers

Photo of Savannah Guthrie addressed her mother's alleged kidnappers in a video posted via Instagram on February 4.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie addressed her mother's alleged kidnappers in a video posted via Instagram on February 4.

Savannah addressed her mother's alleged kidnappers in an emotional video shared on social media, speaking to the possibility that a ransom is wanted for her mother.

“She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive. We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” the TV personality tearfully said in the video clip.

