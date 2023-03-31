Scheana Shay Denies Best Friends Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Almost Got Physical At 'VPR' Reunion: 'Stay Tuned'
Scheana Shay is shutting down rumors that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz almost came to blows during the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion.
During the "Good As Gold" singer's Amazon Live! on Thursday, March 30, Shay made it clear that despite Jax Taylor claiming it was the TomTom cofounders that had to be separated by Andy Cohen during the filming of the special, it was actually one of their other cast members.
"I can’t confirm who it was but I can tell you it was not Schwartz and Sandoval," the newlywed explained. "I know Jax put out there that it was the Tom’s who got physical. It was not both of the Tom’s, but you will have to stay tuned for the reunion to see all of that."
"It was literally like the first five minutes of the reunion," Shay teased of the tension-filled get together. "People are already out of their seat coming at each other. Andy had to step in, production had to step in, it was a lot right off the bat. I was not ready for that."
When asked if she was shocked by the headline-making cheating scandal that saw Sandoval engage in a secret romance with costar Raquel Leviss behind the back of his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, the Bravo star explained, "I can’t completely say that I was surprised because he’s cheated in the past and you’ll also find out some more things in the scene I filmed with him as well as at the reunion. So, I was definitely surprised with how it happened. Who it was with. How long it had been going on for, like, oh my god, but I can’t say that I’m surprised that he cheated."
In the aftermath of the affair being exposed, the former beauty queen filed for a temporary restraining order against Shay, alleging the singer punched her in the face upon learning of her relationship with Sandoval. The case was later dismissed with Shay's attorney stating, "Scheana didn’t punch Rachel."
"Rachel didn’t get a black eye,” attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement shared Wednesday, March 29, calling Leviss by her legal first name. “Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion.”