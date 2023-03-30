Raquel Leviss Caught Staying Over Night At Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Shared Home Following Explosive 'VPR' Reunion
When Ariana Madix is away, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval will play!
On Tuesday, March 28, the disgraced Vanderpump Rules beauty queen was spotted having a sleepover with the TomTom cofounder at the $2 million Valley Village, Calif., home he shares with his former girlfriend of nine years, as Madix was out of town shooting a movie.
According to insiders, Leviss arrived at the former couple's residence on Tuesday at 11 p.m. and was photographed leaving on Wednesday, March 29, at 4 p.m.
The college graduate wore a pair of oversized sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt and a pair of socks and sandals as she left in a black car with multiple bags hanging off her arms.
While her former partner and his alleged new girlfriend spent time together at the pad, Madix was busy filming her new Lifetime flick with Meagan Good, Buying Back My Daughter.
All three reality stars are returning to regular life after shooting the highly anticipated VPR reunion, which insiders say was "nuclear" in the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss' months-long affair being exposed.
“I heard it was crazy, heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” former star Jax Taylor alleged during a recent interview, before shockingly claiming that the two people who almost came to blows were the rocker and his best friend Tom Schwartz.
“I have a feeling it’s the two boys … in fact, I know that ’cause I talked to [Schwartz]," Taylor — who left VPR in 2020 — claimed. "I talked to him right after it happened. … I checked in with everybody."
Insiders close to production also let it slip that the filming of the special was even more intense than originally thought. "The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy," a source admitted. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours."
