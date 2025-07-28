Scheana Shay at War With Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Peter Madrigal as He Sides With Lisa Vanderpump: Read the Leaked Text Messages
Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay is at war with former costar Peter Madrigal — and it’s all stemming from Shay’s issues with former boss Lisa Vanderpump.
Although Vanderpump and Shay appeared very close throughout the 11 seasons of the show, recent comments by both have shown they're no longer chummy.
While Madrigal was not one to typically get involved in the onscreen drama, it seems he's taking Vanderpump's side over Shay's.
Scheana Shay and Peter Madrigal's Drama
Shay took to social media platform X to share a private text exchange with Madrigal, captioning the screesnshot, “Crazy how quick things changed bc I wasn’t available for a podcast…” In the messages, Madrigal congratulates Shay on her book and asks if she’d consider revisiting a guest appearance on his podcast. Shay replies that her schedule is “stacked” until after her book tour but offers to connect him with her manager to set something up later on.
Prior to Shay posting the texts, Madrigal had already taken to social media to defend Vanderpump amid her growing feud with Shay.
“I don’t like any old cast of VPR anymore,” he wrote. “We do not talk. The only person that I will still support is Lisa Vanderpump. She deserves respect and made us all famous from nothing. Certain people seemed to thrive on TV.”
Scheana Shay Criticized Lisa Vanderpump for Using People
The drama between Marigal and Shay comes on the heels of Shay’s candid appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in April, where she revealed she no longer speaks with Vanderpump regularly. “She usually calls when she needs something,” she shared. “That was recent when I talked to her. She had a question about a friend of mine on another show of hers, and that was pretty much it.”
Lisa Vanderpump Slammed Scheana Shay on 'Watch What Happens Live'
After Shay announced her book My Good Side, Vanderpump appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked if her former employee would be spilling “tea” on her.
“About me? Oh, good lord,” Vanderpump said. “Well, that is probably just to sell the book, because she doesn’t have anything else to say. I have heard she said something nasty that I only call her when I need something. True that. I have 600 people that work for me. I think the last time I needed her is when I invited her to my house for [my grandson] Teddy’s birthday. So that is the last time I called her.”
Scheana Shay Accused Lisa Vanderpump of Using Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian for Personal Gain
Recently, Shay took the feud further, accusing Vanderpump of using her affair with Eddie Cibrian to benefit her TV empire. “She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning,” Shay elaborated. “That's the thing with Lisa: She doesn't make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences.”
In response, Vanderpump told a media outlet, “I don't care what she says. How about that?”
Aside from her feud with Vanderpump, Shay’s book made headlines after the “Good as Gold” crooner confessed her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her years ago. He recently issued an apology for the ordeal, calling himself a “coward” for keeping it a secret for years.