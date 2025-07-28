Scheana Shay at War With Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Peter Madrigal as He Sides With Lisa Vanderpump: Read the Leaked Text Messages

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay is at war with former costar Peter Madrigal — and it’s all stemming from Shay’s issues with former boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Although Vanderpump and Shay appeared very close throughout the 11 seasons of the show, recent comments by both have shown they're no longer chummy.

While Madrigal was not one to typically get involved in the onscreen drama, it seems he's taking Vanderpump's side over Shay's.