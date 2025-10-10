or
Scheana Shay Is 'Dying to Be on' 'The Valley' But Cast Is 'Sick of Her Abuse,' Insider Alleges

Photo of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay is 'dying to be on' 'The Valley,' but the cast is 'sick of her abuse,' an insider alleged.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

After news of Scheana Shay not returning for Season 3 of The Valley surfaced, an insider came forward with a very different story.

“None of the cast of The Valley wants her on the show,” the source said. “They are tired of her abuse and think it’s funny when she announces she has been asked to be on the show and turned it down. She is dying to be on the show.”

Scheana Shay Is 'Trying to Take Down as Many People as Possible'

Photo of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay is trying 'to make others look bad and promote herself,' a source claimed.

The insider claimed Shay has made some enemies over the years.

“She proudly went out and promoted her book while simultaneously trying to take down as many people as possible,” the insider alleged. “She stood up and badmouthed Tom Sandoval during a speech for the Page Six Virtual-Reali-Tea Awards. She spoke about things that happened over a decade ago to make others look bad and promote herself.”

The source claimed Shay has also gone after Brandi Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Calls Out Scheana Shay

Photo of Brandi Glanville
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville called Scheana Shay talking about her affair with Eddie Cibrian 'pathetic.'

“She admits to sleeping with Brandi Glanville’s husband in 2006 without taking into account that she did it while Brandi was pregnant with her second child and these kids are teenagers now and have to hear this and see this everywhere,” they shared, referring to Shay's tryst with Eddie Cibrian. “It’s complete reckless disregard for families and people’s feelings.”

OK! reached out to Glanville for comment about Shay's tome and how she divided her family. “People encouraged her to write a book because she had nothing else going on, but they had no idea how spiteful and cruel she would be. She has zero remorse for cheating with a married man and homewrecking," the Bravo star said.

“To do this to my children 18 years later to sell her book is pathetic,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added. “They have to face people publicly after already having to reconcile the gossip regarding LeAnn Rimes. I hope that this never happens to her daughter.”

Shay has also been vocal about her issues with former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, which the insider also had intel on.

“She attacks Lala for not promoting a book that’s filled with horrible gossip. It only says ‘look at me’ while hurting others. It’s just another ploy to ride the coattails of Lala’s name for attention,” they said.

MORE ON:
Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay Came for Earl 'the Pearl' Thompson

Photo of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay took 'time to badmouth' Earl 'the Pearl' Thompson, an insider said.

The source pointed out Shay even found “time to badmouth” a man who was featured on Bravo’s Love Hotel, Earl Thompson, a.k.a. “Earl the Pearl,” when she met him in the greenroom at the aforementioned awards show.

“He kindly introduced himself, and she spat back loudly, ‘I know who you are, I am friends with Shannon [Beador], and this conversation is over.’ She made sure people could hear her and then went on a podcast to brag about her bullying and laugh at her own abuse.”

According to the source, Thompson is “kind” and “helps people for a living” and has only been “respectful” of Beador both on and off the show, even going as far as to “help her through a very traumatic time in her life.”

Earl 'the Pearl' Thompson Found Scheana Shay's 'Rudeness Odd'

Photo of Shannon Beador and Earl 'the Pearl' Thompson
Source: Instagram

Earl 'the Pearl' Thompson said Scheana Shay's response to him was 'bizarre.'

Thompson spoke to OK! about his interaction with Shay, who is married to Brock Davies, saying he "found her abrupt rudeness odd, because I had no idea who she was."

"I dated Shannon for three months, and even after the show, we spoke up to five times a day. We did a lot of video calls and introduced each other to our friends. We shared pics and videos of our friends, and I never even heard her name before," he dished.

“So when I introduced myself with a smile, her over-the-top response just seemed bizarre, and I actually felt sad for her,” he added.

Ultimately, “Scheana looks so desperate for attention," the source claimed. "It’s sad. Just because she has chosen to stay with a man who cheated on her doesn’t mean she has to try to take everyone down with her.”

