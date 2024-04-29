Scott Disick Covers Up While Dining Out After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Expressed Concern Over His Ozempic Use
Scott Disick stepped out to grab dinner at Nobu Malibu amid concerns he's gone too far with his Ozempic use.
A photographer caught the reality star heading toward the restaurant, but since he wore sunglasses and baggy clothing, it was tough to see if he looked any healthier than he did in his other recent outings and social media uploads.
His outing comes after he sparked worry with his gaunt appearance, which allegedly prompted ex Kourtney Kardashian to air out her concerns.
"Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too," the insider shared with a news outlet earlier this month. "Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 — she wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father."
“She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve," the source continued.
“It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants,” the insider added of Disick, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past. “If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention.”
As OK! reported, the father-of-three, 40, allegedly started taking the weight loss medication to get rid of his "dad bod," but he didn't realize how thin he was becoming until the "public outcry."
"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," the insider spilled. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
Disick's weight gain stemmed from a 2023 car accident that left him with a back injury, making it tough for him to exercise or be active.
"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," Khloé Kardashian confessed on an episode of The Kardashians. "He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."