Iced Out: Kourtney Kardashian Skips Out on Ex Scott Disick's 40th Birthday Party as the Rest of Her Family Attends

The Good American co-founder, 39, arose from the table to add, "When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it's the most genuine, real relationship that didn't start fake, it didn't start forced."

"I was really just like determined to not like you and like you came into my townhouse and took up my space and I was like this guy, get out of our little place, and now I love you genuinely. I consider you my brother when I talk about you to anyone and everyone," she continued. "I love you, I adore you, I want the best for you. You will find the best and the best will find you because all you deserve is greatness and I love you. Happy birthday!"