Iced Out: Kourtney Kardashian Skips Out on Ex Scott Disick's 40th Birthday Party as the Rest of Her Family Attends
Kourtney Kardashian is maintaining her boundaries.
During the Thursday, November 30, episode of The Kardashians, it was revealed that the Poosh founder, 44, skipped out on ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's 40th birthday celebration while Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance.
"This is a very regal night, because we are about to celebrate the Lord's 40th birthday. Lordy, Lordy, Lordy, Scott is going to be 40," the matriarch, 68, cheered.
As the group began their dinner in honor of the Talentless co-founder, Kris stood up to say, "I feel like I have known you most of your adult life. You were literally here episode 1, Season 1."
The Good American co-founder, 39, arose from the table to add, "When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it's the most genuine, real relationship that didn't start fake, it didn't start forced."
"I was really just like determined to not like you and like you came into my townhouse and took up my space and I was like this guy, get out of our little place, and now I love you genuinely. I consider you my brother when I talk about you to anyone and everyone," she continued. "I love you, I adore you, I want the best for you. You will find the best and the best will find you because all you deserve is greatness and I love you. Happy birthday!"
The SKIMS creator, 43, said, "I have known Scott for 19 years. Scott has supported me through thick and thin, because that's who you are. Scott's my motivator. He'll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it,' and I'm like, 'I can't. This is crazy!'"
The Kardashians' major praise of Scott — who dated Kourtney for nine years – comes after the mother-of-four explained to Tristan Thompson what she does not understand about her family members welcoming men who are not well behaved into their lives.
"In our family, everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don't want to show my daughter that that's OK. I think having forgiveness and giving grace I think is right, but also having really clear boundaries I think is really important," she explained to the NBA player, 32 — who cheated on Khloé multiple times but has stayed on the family's good side — during a recent episode.