Scott Disick Spotted Dining at Nobu With Kourtney Kardashian Look-Alike After Reality Star Skips His 40th Birthday Party

scott disick spotted nobu kourtney kardashian lookalikepp
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Has Scott Disick found himself a surrogate Kourt?

The Talentless founder was spotted outside of Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with his kidsMason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — and a Kourtney Kardashian look-alike on Wednesday, December 6.

scott disick spotted nobu kourtney kardashian lookalike
Source: mega

Scott Disick was spotted at Nobu with a mystery woman.

The father-of-three sported a black bomber jacket with a green shirt underneath it and matching satin cargo pants on the outing. He finished the look with a pair of white and cream-colored sneakers and sunglasses.

The Kardashian look-alike could be seen sitting in the back of a black Cadillac behind Disick in several photographs obtained by a news outlet. She was all smiles in the snapshots and wore her hair pulled back to show off her large, hoop earrings.

scott disick spotted nobu kourtney kardashian lookalike
Source: mega

Travis Barker and Kourtney recently welcomed their first child together.

This comes after OK! reported Kardashian has been "icing out" her ex since tying the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and getting pregnant.

"Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore," a source spilled. "She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long."

scott disick spotted nobu kourtney kardashian lookalike
Source: mega

Disick and Kardashian were together for nine years and share three kids.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick

Another insider claimed Disick had been "feeling a bit emotional" before Kardashian gave birth to her son, Rocky, with the musician.

"But he is also supportive and is just glad she is feeling better considering her recent health scare," the insider noted, referring to the reality star undergoing emergency fetal surgery back in September.

"He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good," the insider continued. "He has been extra proactive and hands on and helping out however he can."

scott disick spotted nobu kourtney kardashian lookalike
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kardashian showed off her baby bump on Instagram earlier this year.

Kardashian maintained her boundaries with the father of three of her children by making the decision to skip attending his 40th birthday party.

The Thursday, November 30, episode of The Kardashians, revealed Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all there for the get-together. Several members of the family even gave gushing speeches about the 40-year-old.

Source: OK!

"This is a very regal night, because we are about to celebrate the Lord's 40th birthday. Lordy, Lordy, Lordy, Scott is going to be 40," the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch said at the time. "I feel like I have known you most of your adult life. You were literally here episode 1, Season 1."

Daily Mail reported the photos of Disick and the mystery woman.

