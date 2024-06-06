Scott Disick's Horrible Eating Habits Exposed as Khloé Kardashian Begs Him to Stop Losing Weight
Khloé Kardashian is looking out for Scott Disick!
During the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder and Kris Jenner begged Disick to quit his weight-loss journey amid concerns about how thin he has become.
"Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…," she urged, as Disick responded, "Maybe like three more pounds."
The mother-of-two replied in shock, "Three? Oof," before Disick, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, confessed the details of his eating habits when he was at his heaviest.
"But honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he said, referencing Hawaiian Rolls.
"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he continued, leaving both Khloé and Kris speechless.
"But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda," he added. "I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day.”
After getting into a serious car accident in 2022, Scott gained weight and has since been rumored to be using weight-loss drug Mounjaro to slim down. Fans began to speculate he was using the drug after a box of it was spotted in his fridge during the Season 5 premiere of the show.
When supporters begun to see how skinny Scott had become, many became worried the star — who has struggled with substance abuse in the past — had possibly relapsed.
However, sources insisted Scott’s appearance was not due to the use of "hardcore drugs.”
"He is not ill and isn't doing hardcore drugs. Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn't stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up," the insider shared, referencing another weight-loss pharmaceutical.
According a second insider, Scott’s weight-loss also concerned Kourtney, who allegedly had a conversation with him about it.
“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too,” the source shared of the Poosh founder's anxiety, while referencing the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003 and Jeffrey Disick in 2014.
“Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids,” they continued of the mother-of-four — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott and son Rocky, 7 months, with husband Travis Barker. “She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve,” the source remarked. “It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants. If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention.”