Khloé Kardashian Hints She's Been 'Celibate' for Over 2 Years, Hasn't Dated Since Splitting From Tristan Thompson in 2021

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is happy living her life as a single mom.

On the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star insisted she doesn't want to be dating right now when Scott Disick grilled her about her love life.

Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian said she doesn't want to date at the moment.

Kardashian, 39, explained she enjoys having time to herself after putting her and ex Tristan Thompson's two kids to sleep, declaring, "I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV, I'm not sharing my bed!"

As usual, Disick, 41, asked if there was a sliver of hope for her and her baby daddy, 33, to which she replied, "The door's closed."

Source: mega

The reality star split from Tristan Thompson in 2021.

The Good American co-founder hinted she's sick of people asking her about dating, spilling in a confessional scene, "Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on ... Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating."

"I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!" Kardashian said, referring to their son, who turns 2 next month.

Source: mega

Kardashian and the athlete share two kids.

Despite the split, the basketball player and Kardashian have a good co-parenting dynamic, especially since the athlete recently moved just a few minutes away from her home.

"If he wanted to torture himself, that's on him! You want to see all these men pulling up to my house? That’s your problem," the mom-of-two said, to which Disick asked if she was referring to her current situation.

Kardashian clarified she's not having any men over at the moment but acknowledged that day will come.

"You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?" she quipped.

Source: mega

The exes began dating in 2016.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is in no rush to put herself out there again, especially since she hasn't been on a date with anyone other than Thompson after becoming a mother.

"I have no idea how you're supposed to date with kids because I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I'm not going to your home where you're gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me and I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes," she explained. "I don't f------ think so."

Kardashian and her baby daddy had an on-off relationship that was plagued by the athlete's infidelity. They split for the seemingly final time in 2021 after learning Thompson cheated on her and fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

