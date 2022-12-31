Scott Disick Looking For 'Next Career Move' As Fate With 'The Kardashians' Show Hangs In The Balance

Scott Disick may be preparing to move on from his long-running career with the Kardashian-Jenner family and their steady stream of reality television shows.

As the Talentless founder continues to be featured in a very limited role on Hulu's The Kardashians, a source spilled that if he does make an appearance in Season 3, it would be a similar situation to Season 2 where he's "only shown for a small part" of the season.