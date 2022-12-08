Scott Disick Remains Focused On His 'Mental Wellbeing' And 'Bettering Himself' In Therapy Following Substance Abuse Issues: Source
A new chapter! Scott Disick is focusing on re-centering his life and “bettering himself” through therapy.
The father-of-three — who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney Kardashian — “has stepped up his treatment” as he continues to work on his “mental well-being,” according to a source.
And while he isn’t currently in rehab, the source noted he was “considering” entering an in-patient program to address his ongoing battle with substance abuse.
“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself,” the source added. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”
Disick has struggled with alcohol use and addiction for years following his relationship issues with Kardashian and the tragic, nearly back-to-back deaths of his parents. His mother, Bonnie, succumbed to a long-term illness in 2013, and his father, Jeffrey, passed away in 2014.
“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney [Kardashian] and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” a source spilled in 2020, after Disick spent a short stint in rehab. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight.”
As OK! reported, as of late, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s primary focus has been on “being a great dad.” He can often be found taking to Instagram to gush about how much he cares about his children or posting sweet snapshots of their time together.
And despite the fact that Disick previously complained that he felt pushed out of Kardashian-Jenner family events — even ones that involved his kids — he was recently spotted hanging out with his ex's older sister Kim while filming a new season of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians.
The pair was seen enjoying dinner together at il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Thursday, November 3.