Scott Disick Remains Focused On His 'Mental Wellbeing' And 'Bettering Himself' In Therapy Following Substance Abuse Issues: Source

As OK! reported, as of late, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s primary focus has been on “being a great dad.” He can often be found taking to Instagram to gush about how much he cares about his children or posting sweet snapshots of their time together.

And despite the fact that Disick previously complained that he felt pushed out of Kardashian-Jenner family events — even ones that involved his kids — he was recently spotted hanging out with his ex's older sister Kim while filming a new season of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians.

The pair was seen enjoying dinner together at il Fornaio in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Thursday, November 3.