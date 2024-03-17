What Is Scott Disick's Net Worth? How His Ex Kourtney Kardashian Helped Him Become a Multimillionaire
The Lord is living lavish!
Scott Disick has a wealthy net worth of $45 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth.
While his ex and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, certainly helped her former lover spring into stardom, Disick actually came from a wealthy family prior to his rise to fame as a reality television star.
In 2013, both of the 40-year-old's parents devastatingly died within three months of one another. As an only child, Disick and his grandparents inherited a combined estimated fortune of $25 million.
His late mom and dad's riches are believed to have come from their family's successful real estate roots, according to Capital London. By the time his inheritance hit his bank account, however, Disick's finances were already flourishing.
The father-of-three — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Kardashian — started dating the Poosh founder in 2006, just one year before her famous family's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E!.
Disick proceeded to appear on the hit series just as much as the Kardashian-Jenner crew, allowing him to grow in popularity alongside his then girlfriend and her loved ones.
The doting dad appeared in some of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' spin-off shows — including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Flip It Like Disick.
Disick additionally works for GNC, where he manages businesses that create products for QuickTrim, Rejuvacare, and Monte Carlo Perpetual Tan.
In 2012, the New York native opened a Japanese restaurant named RYU in the Meatpacking District of New York City, however, it closed after just 191 days of operation. While the eatery initially closed due to Hurricane Sandy, its doors never reopened.
Disick eventually ventured into the fashion business world in 2018, when he created his own clothing line, Talentless, a loungewear brand that sells sweatshirts, T-shirts, cargo pants and more.
He's also accepted various partnership opportunities — including a commercial for the video game Coin Master he did with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in 2020.
Among the Kardashian clan, Scott's net worth sits much higher than Rob Kardashian's $10 million estimated earnings and right below Khloé's, which is around $60 million.
Scott has remained extremely close with Kourtney's family despite both co-parents moving on from their romantic relationship.
While Scott isn't currently believed to be seriously dating anyone, Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker in 2022 before welcoming a baby boy together in November 2023.