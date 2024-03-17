What Is Scott Disick's Net Worth? How His Ex Kourtney Kardashian Helped Him Become a Multimillionaire

His late mom and dad's riches are believed to have come from their family's successful real estate roots, according to Capital London. By the time his inheritance hit his bank account, however, Disick's finances were already flourishing.

The father-of-three — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Kardashian — started dating the Poosh founder in 2006, just one year before her famous family's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E!.

Disick proceeded to appear on the hit series just as much as the Kardashian-Jenner crew, allowing him to grow in popularity alongside his then girlfriend and her loved ones.