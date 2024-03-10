OK Magazine
Scott Disick Is 'at War' With Ex Kourtney Kardashian 'Over Their Kids,' Fears He's Being 'Replaced'

Is stress getting to Scott Disick?

According to a source, the dad-of-three — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — may be jealous of how close his kids have grown to their mom’s husband, Travis Barker.

scott disick video
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick has a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

“He’s at war with Kourtney over their kids. They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him,” an insider revealed.

On February 12, Disick shared a clip on Instagram where he looked particularly thin, which led to concern about his well-being.

“He’s wearing a cap and oversized sunglasses and has a beard, but you can still see how skinny he is,” the source added. “He looks emaciated, almost like a skeleton.”

The 40-year-old has previously struggled with substance abuse, however, the insider attributed the weight loss to family stress.

scott kourtney
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split in 2015.

As OK! previously reported, the source was not the only one shocked by Disick’s changed appearance on social media, as fans expressed worry for the reality TV star in the comments section of his upload.

"He is definitely not well so let’s try and be nice," one person wrote, as another said, "He doesn’t look well ... his eyes are sunk in and well you can just tell somethings not right.”

"Hope he has support with whatever he may be going through," a third user added, while a fourth asked, "Scott are you okay?? 🤍."

While Disick’s relationship with his former flame may be on the rocks, he recently spent Valentine’s Day with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

kourtney
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022.

On Tuesday, February 14, the mother-of-two shared a slew of photos from the holiday, showing daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 19 months, in festive holiday outfits.

Though the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, was not present at the loved-up celebration, Scott did make an appearance.

"Me and my main man @letthelordbewithyou," the 39-year-old wrote on social media.

The celebration came after Scott left a flirty comment on the Good American co-founder’s Instagram photos.

scott disick kids
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids.

On January 24, Khloé uploaded several sizzling snaps of herself dressed in a bikini, big fur coat, fuzzy hat and boots, allowing her figure to be on display.

"It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course," she penned.

"2 hot 2 handle 🔥," Scott replied to the series of steamy photos.

Scott is no stranger to giving Khloé compliments, as on a recent episode of The Kardashians, he called the blonde beauty his "perfect" woman.

"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he said. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."

In Touch reported on the source's claims.

