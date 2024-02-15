Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Valentine's Day With Scott Disick and Her 2 Kids, Tristan Thompson Nowhere to Be Seen: Photos
Khloè Kardashian went all out to spoil her two tots on Valentine's Day!
On Tuesday, February 14, the reality star shared a slew of photos from the holiday, revealing that daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 18 months, both wore festive outfits to celebrate.
While her little girl wore heart-print pajamas, Tatum looked adorable in a white T-shirt with the word "heartthrob" written on it. Aside from giving her babies a ton of gifts, Kardashian had the home decorated to the nines with dozens of pink and red balloons.
Though the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, wasn't seen in any pictures, she did spend some of the day with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.
"Me and my main man @letthelordbewithyou," the mom-of-two, 39, captioned an Instagram Story upload, which depicted both of them wearing Nike sneakers.
As OK! reported, the Good American co-founder and Scott, 40, have always been close friends, and he even referred to her as his "perfect" woman when she was trying to set him up on a blind date.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," the dad-of-three explained. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
The two are known to act flirty when the cameras are rolling, though they sometimes do so on purpose.
"They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value," an insider told a news outlet, adding that despite their banter, Khloé sees Scott as a brother.
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty's relationship with Tristan, 32, isn't always in the best place.
However, Khloé stays amicable for the sake of their kids.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she noted in a past interview. "But it's way harder to be nice," It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"That's now how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," she spilled. "But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," said the Revenge Body host. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"