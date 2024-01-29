'An Amazing Dad': Scott Disick Praised by Fans After Sharing Cute Video With Daughter Penelope and North West
Scott Disick doesn't need to go out to have a good time!
On Sunday, January 28, the reality star shared a video that showed daughter Penelope Disick, her cousin North West and some of their friends filming a TikTok at Scott's home.
"Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls," the Talentless founder, 40, captioned the clip, in which the girls filmed Penelope, 11, walking down the stairs and dancing to the viral track "Murder on the Dance Floor" by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Fans loved the upload, with many praising Scott — who also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — for his safe but fun parenting style.
"Who ever saw Scott being the most normal parent! Love it!" one admirer quipped in the comments section, with another writing, "Scott seems like the best parent. Hope he finds a truly good woman someday! He deserves someone who will treat him right!"
"You are an amazing Dad & Uncle! The kids are blessed to have you," a third supporter gushed. "You give them normalcy. Way to go @letthelordbewithyou."
As seen on The Kardashians, Scott and Kourtney's kids spend time at both of their houses, and now that the tots are growing up, they aren't afraid to comment on their dad's notorious dating life.
In fact, on one episode, Penelope chatted with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner as they tried to set up the New York native on a blind date.
When the ladies asked the preteen what qualities a future girlfriend should have, Penelope noted she should be "older" than his exes, as Scott has a tendency to date much younger women.
"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed her niece, who responded back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"
He brushed off her disapproval, replying, "Whatever..."
"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope declared, prompting the dad-of-three to laugh.
"I would," the Flip It Like Disick star confessed. "But it's not a good look."
His daughter shared a few other important characteristics, saying, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
When Kris asked Scott what his "perfect girl" would look like, he jokingly referred to Khloé, 39.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he said of the mom-of-two. "She's got all the characteristics I want, is what I'm saying."
Scott and Khloé's flirty banter is nothing new, but the latter insisted she sees the star as a brother.