'He Doesn't Look Well': Scott Disick's Gaunt Appearance in New Instagram Video Sparks Health Concerns From Fans
Scott Disick's gaunt appearance in a new Instagram video has social media users concerned for his well-being.
On Monday, February 12, the reality star posted about his "crazy" experience meeting with psychic Chris Riley, but all fans could talk about in the comments section was Disick's thin face.
"He is definitely not well so let’s try and be nice," one person wrote after seeing mean remarks.
"He doesn’t look well.. his eyes are sunk in and well you can just tell somethings not right," said another person. "Hope he has support with whatever he may be going through."
Asked a third, "Scott are you okay?? 🤍."
Others assumed his changed look was due to the weight loss drug Ozempic, though he's never revealed if he was taking it.
The dad-of-three, 40, seemed to be in good spirits over the past few months, as he was seen swimming and soaking up the sun in St. Barts with ex Chloe Bartoli in late December.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex has also been regularly posting photos of day-to-day life, often documenting his time with the three kids they share: sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11.
The Talentless founder's last public romance was with model Rebecca Donaldson, though that fizzled in early summer 2022.
On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, made it their mission to set Scott up on a blind date.
Penelope got in on the fun as well, noting his next girlfriend needs to be older than his exes, many of whom were much younger than him.
"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed her niece, who responded back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"
"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope declared, prompting Scott to laugh.
"I would," Scott admitted. "But it's not a good look."
Penelope listed other characteristics his potential partner should have, sharing, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
When asked about his "perfect" woman, the New York native pointed to Khloé.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he explained. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
With the two adults sometimes engage in flirty banter on the show, Khloé has insisted she sees Scott as a brother.
"It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show," the source pointed out of their dynamic. "They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."