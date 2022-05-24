Scott Disick Parties At NYC Strip Club Around 3 A.M. As Ex Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Their Third Wedding In Italy

Taking his mind off of things. Scott Disick was spotted partying at a New York City strip club while his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker celebrated their third wedding in Italy.

According to TMZ, the reality star was seen with a group of friends around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, and they headed to the VIP section. During his time at the club, he was seen chatting with his immediate crew, and he stayed away from any of the dancers.

Disick was spotted speaking to a woman in his group most of the night. He apparently didn't party the night away, as he only stayed for about an hour before leaving.