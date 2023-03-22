Scott Disick 'Barely Has Words' To Express What Penelope 'Means To Him' As Fans Declare He's 'A Great Dad': See Sweet Photo
Scott Disick might display a tough guy persona when it comes to reality television, however, he can't hide his softness when it comes to being a dad.
On Wednesday, March 22, the 39-year-old shared the sweetest photo of his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, sleeping soundly.
"My darling darling baby, I barely have words for what this little girl means to me. Love ❤️ my peep," Disick expressed of his 10-year-old in the post's caption.
Fans gushed over the girl dad — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with Kardashian — in the comments section beneath the adorable picture.
"You are a great dad Scott. It shows in the love that they have for you," one of Disick's 28.3 million Instagram followers wrote, as another added, "I wish my father talked about me like this. she’s a lucky little girl ❤️."
"You’re the best dad!! She’s so lucky ❤️," a third supporter of the father-of-three admitted, while a fourth noted, "you're a good dad and have come so far!!!!!"
Multiple fans begged Disick to keep up the content, as they seem to be growing tired of watching Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker's PDA-packed relationship.
"Can you replace kourtney and travis? You’re far more entertaining and interesting 👏," someone stated, as another quipped, "I would rather watch Scott doing 'anything,' than watch one more second of 'Kravis'!!!!"
Disick likely agrees with his followers, as a source previously spilled about ongoing tensions between him and his children's new stepdad, as OK! previously reported.
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions," the insider dished in December 2022. "He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have."
Kardashian is "happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line," the source explained of the former flames' messy relationship.
Although the Poosh founder continues to keep her ex away from her life as much as possible, Disick can't be going too far, as a separate source recently revealed he would be returning for Season 3 of The Kardashians, which is expected to drop in the near future.