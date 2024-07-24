Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo With Son Mason, 14, Aboard a Private Jet: 'Best Friend 4 Life'
Scott Disick is keeping his loved ones close.
On Tuesday, July 23, the reality star uploaded a selfie alongside his eldest son, Mason Disick, 14, who was snoozing away as they flew on a private jet.
"Young blood knocked on the way home," the dad-of-three, 41, captioned the upload. "Best friend 4 life."
Several hours later, Scott posted a picture of himself lounging on the balcony at his home, noting he was spending "another day appreciating my family and friends."
Scott — who also shares daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 45 — is a staple on the latest season of The Kardashians, where he's opened up about his struggles with his weight, which was what prompted him to start using weight loss injections.
However, the Talentless founder ended up dropping more pounds than expected.
On a recent episode, Khloe Kardashian, 40, asked, "You're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…" to which he replied, "Maybe like three more pounds."
The mom-of-two thought that was still too much, but Scott explained that he was unknowingly eating hundreds of more calories a day than he realized.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie [Jenner] loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he explained of his poor diet, referencing King's Hawaiian Rolls.
"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he confessed.
"But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda," Scott continued. "I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day."
As OK! reported, the Flip It Like Disick star had also been packing on the pounds because the back injury he sustained from a 2022 car accident made it painful for him to walk and exercise.
"I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself. I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar," he recalled on another episode of the ordeal. "It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in the car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof."
The proud dad praised Penelope, noting she "took care" of him afterward.
"She got all the blood off of me when she was there," he spilled. "She came down with a wet rag and got my face all done. She was a great help."