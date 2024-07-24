OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Scott Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Disick Shares Rare Photo With Son Mason, 14, Aboard a Private Jet: 'Best Friend 4 Life'

Photo of Scott Disick
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick recently spent some one-on-one time with his eldest son, Mason.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Scott Disick is keeping his loved ones close.

On Tuesday, July 23, the reality star uploaded a selfie alongside his eldest son, Mason Disick, 14, who was snoozing away as they flew on a private jet.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick rare photo son mason private jet best friend
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick called son Mason, 14, his 'best friend' in the caption of a new Instagram selfie.

"Young blood knocked on the way home," the dad-of-three, 41, captioned the upload. "Best friend 4 life."

Several hours later, Scott posted a picture of himself lounging on the balcony at his home, noting he was spending "another day appreciating my family and friends."

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick rare photo son mason private jet best friend
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

The reality star shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he split from in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott — who also shares daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 45 — is a staple on the latest season of The Kardashians, where he's opened up about his struggles with his weight, which was what prompted him to start using weight loss injections.

However, the Talentless founder ended up dropping more pounds than expected.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick rare photo son mason private jet best friend
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

The dad-of-three's eldest son doesn't like to be on the family's reality show despite doing so when he was younger.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode, Khloe Kardashian, 40, asked, "You're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing but like…" to which he replied, "Maybe like three more pounds."

The mom-of-two thought that was still too much, but Scott explained that he was unknowingly eating hundreds of more calories a day than he realized.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
Article continues below advertisement

"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things, what are they? Kylie [Jenner] loves them too she always keeps them in the car," he explained of his poor diet, referencing King's Hawaiian Rolls.

"I was pounding a whole box of them a night, I loved them," he confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

"But I didn't realize what I was doing, and then I didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda," Scott continued. "I know, it just seemed like a soothing drink so, [I was] going through 20 ginger [ales] a day."

As OK! reported, the Flip It Like Disick star had also been packing on the pounds because the back injury he sustained from a 2022 car accident made it painful for him to walk and exercise.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick rare photo son mason private jet best friend
Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick's weight-loss journey is playing on out the latest season of 'The Kardashians.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I was going up to pick Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself. I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar," he recalled on another episode of the ordeal. "It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in the car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof."

Article continues below advertisement

The proud dad praised Penelope, noting she "took care" of him afterward.

"She got all the blood off of me when she was there," he spilled. "She came down with a wet rag and got my face all done. She was a great help."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.