Scott Disick's Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Is Due to Ozempic, Claims Source: 'It Has Clearly Gone Too Far'
Concerns for Scott Disick's well-being hit a peak after he debuted a shockingly gaunt appearance on Saturday, March 16 — but an insider revealed his thin look is all due to Ozempic use.
According to the source, the reality star began taking the weight loss drug to get rid of his "dad bod."
The father-of-three, 40, gained weight after a scary car accident in 2022 lead to a back injury, which prohibited him from exercising and being active in general.
The insider said he "started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues" with how he looked on TV.
"This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn’t stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months," the source explained. "He would go to great lengths to cover it up."
While Kourtney Kardashian's ex and baby daddy saw Ozempic as "the easy way out ... it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him."
"They will likely use this for show ratings in The Kardashians," the insider admitted. "Scott is strong and will be able to get through this — especially now that he knows that it has become a huge problem with his image and fame."
The source added that overall, his health isn't in danger.
"He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs," the source said. "Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction."
Disick discussed the terrifying car accident that left him somewhat immobile on the latest season of The Kardashians.
"I was going up to pick [son] Mason up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself. I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips," the New York native explained. "So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar."
"It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in the car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof," he added.
The Flip It Like Disick star gushed over his gratitude for his and the Poosh founder's daughter, Penelope, 11, who helped him recover.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Good thing I got P. She took care of me [after the accident]. She got all the blood off of me when she was there," he recalled. "She came down with a wet rag and got my face all done. She was a great help."
Daily Mail reported on Scott's Ozempic use.