Scott Disick Admits to Doing a 'Lot of Bad Things' on Reality TV: 'They Were Entertaining'
Scott Disick reflected on his time on reality television, admitting there’s some “bad things” he’s done along the way.
In an appearance at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event on April 22, a question was asked to Disick regarding things he’s said on reality TV that still haunt him.
“I don't think I've said that many bad things,” he answered. “I’ve just done a lot of bad things.”
The Kardashians star gave a specific example from Season 4 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where he told a waiter to “shut your f------ mouth” while shoving a $100 bill in his mouth.
“I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth,” he admitted.
“I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation,” he also shared, seemingly referring to a scene where he invited a girl back to his hotel room while on a trip with his then-romantic partner Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica. “I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess.”
Khloé Kardashian, who joined Scott on stage, revealed there’s “a lot of things” that she still thinks about from her time in the spotlight.
“I cringe when I have to see me naked in a bath of candy,” she revealed, referring to when she made a “love tape” for then-husband Lamar Odom.
It’s not surprising Khloé and Scott made an appearance together, as OK! previously reported a source claimed Scott is “extremely protective” of her.
“If anyone says a word against her he’s ready to do battle and he is also very flirtatious with her, whatever they have going on it’s very far from the typical relationship an ex-sister-and-brother-in-law have,” they continued.
The insider shared there are many times they’re “too close for comfort” and, while they might deny being attracted to one another, most people are not buying it, including Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner.
“Kris would never pressure them to get together,” the source added, “but she’s openly made it known that if they ever want to give it a shot, they will have her full support.”
Although the source confirmed she “flirts with Scott,” they said she has scoffed at the idea of a relationship with him.
On the first episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, which premiered in January, Khloé and Scott discussed long-standing rumors regarding the two of them being romantically involved. “F--- yeah,” Scott responded jokingly when the Strong Looks Better Naked author mentioned fans continue to ask if they’d ever hooked up, admitting they never have.
"I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything,” Scott said. “Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous. And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."
Khloé said the stories about them are “nasty" and “wild.”
"The fact that people think that is psychotic,” Scott elaborated. “But I guess if I was watching a show and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too."
Khloé added if they ever did get together, they would “be annihilated” for it.
“No one’s ever happy,” she quipped.