Missing In Action? Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Absent From Kim Kardashian's Failed Birthday Trip

In an Instagram Story shared by Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Malika Haqq and more could be seen living it it up as they grabbed some In-N-Out Burgers instead of having a wild night out in Sin City, however, Kourtney was noticeably missing amongst Kim's nearest and dearest.

While her mom and sisters continued to ring in The Kardashians star's 42nd year, the newlywed appeared to have stayed home with her Blink 182 rocker husband to look at art, as on Sunday, October 23, Barker tagged his wife in an Instagram Story that showed a painting.