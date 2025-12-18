'Why Is He Screaming?': 'Glitching' Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Rumors After His 'Incoherent' Speech Goes Viral 

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is once again under the microscope after a recent address left viewers confused. On Wednesday, December 17, the president delivered a nationally televised speech highlighting his administration’s achievements and outlining “what’s to come.” During the address, Trump repeatedly criticized former president Joe Biden, blaming lingering national issues on the previous administration while insisting he had turned the country around in record time.

Source: Associated Press/YouTube Donald Trump’s speech sparked widespread confusion online.

Trump claimed that under his leadership, the U.S. went from “worst to best” in just 11 months, pointing to his administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. But midway through the speech, his message appeared to unravel, as he launched into what critics described as “incoherent” remarks filled with unclear and seemingly inaudible words. The moment quickly made its way to X, where one user, Brian Allen, shared a clip of Trump rambling during the speech, writing, "Trump is glitching.”

Trump is glitching pic.twitter.com/fpwcBnPUY8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 18, 2025 Source: @allenanalysis/X

Another commenter chimed, asking, “If they gave you as much DRUGS as they gave him you’d be glitching too!” “I tried watching. Turned it off after 6 minutes. Came to X for "highlights." 😂,” one viewer admitted. Another user asked, “Why is he screaming?” “If subtitles weren’t there, I couldn’t understand,” another wrote. A fifth didn’t hold back, adding, “This s--- is so f---- embarrassing for the country.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s public remarks have raised eyebrows. Back in November, while speaking at the signing of an executive order titled Fostering the Future for American Children and Families — an initiative launched by First Lady Melania Trump — he appeared to mix up key words.

“Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care, they’ll adopt the general population,” Donald said. “They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it’s become second nature. It’s amazing.”

Source: MEGA Viewers criticized moments where his words became unclear.

The 79-year-old seemed to confuse “adapt” with “adopt,” likely due to the speech’s focus on foster care. Still, the moment quickly sparked ridicule online. “Trump got ‘adapt’ confused with ‘adopt’ three times today and failed to move one of his arms while attempting to clap,” one X user wrote. “He’s getting worse by the day.” “He has confused ‘adopt’ and ‘adapt’ and it’s hard to watch him be so dumb,” another added. “I don’t want to, but I guess I’ll adopt.”

Trump: "Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care they'll adopt the general population. They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it's become second nature. It's amazing." pic.twitter.com/L31i0pONzC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Beyond online mockery, some mental health professionals have voiced deeper concerns. Psychologists suggest the president may be exhibiting signs of cognitive decline. Appearing on “The Daily Beast” podcast, Dr. John Gartner claimed Donald has shown a “massive increase” in what he described as “clinical signs of dementia.”

According to Dr. John, the alleged symptoms have intensified traits he referred to as the president’s “malignant narcissism.” He pointed to Donald’s disorganized speeches, repeated confusion and apparent memory lapses as evidence of what he called an “immense cognitive decline.”

Source: MEGA A psychologist claimed Donald Trump shows signs of cognitive decline.

The psychologist warned that it’s “impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now,” given the president’s continued role in overseeing nuclear policy and other major national security matters.

Source: MEGA Concerns have resurfaced due to repeated public speaking incidents.