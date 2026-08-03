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'Scrubs' Star Sarah Chalke Says Daughter Warned Actress' Boyfriend Her Mom Is 'Crazy' and 'Farts All the Time' When They First Met

Image of Sarah Chalke admitted she thinks oversharing is genetic and she 'gave it' to her daughter.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sarah Chalke admitted she thinks oversharing is genetic, noting it's something she 'gave' to her daughter.

Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

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Sarah Chalke shared a funny story when she filled in as a guest co-host on the Monday, August 3, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as Kelly Ripa continues her temporary leave from the daytime talk show.

Ripa is currently recovering from gum graft surgery, with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, previously explaining her doctors have advised her to avoid talking during the healing process. As a result, a rotating lineup of celebrity guests have joined him at the desk, with Chalke kicking off this week.

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'Is TMI, Really, Such a Bad Thing?'

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Image of Sarah Chalke asked Mark Consuelos if he thinks of himself as an 'oversharer.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sarah Chalke asked Mark Consuelos if he thinks of himself as an 'oversharer.'

Chalke, best known for her roles in Scrubs, Firefly Lane and Rick and Morty, discussed the topic of TMI with Consuelos this morning.

"Okay, so, oh, this one is one of my favorites. Is TMI, really, such a bad thing?" she started.

"So, basically, like, do you think, are you an oversharer, or do you kind of pull things close to the vest?" Chalke asked Consuelos.

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'I Can't Believe I Just Said That'

Image of Mark Consuelos sometimes 'can't believe' what he shares on 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos sometimes 'can't believe' what he shares on 'Live.'

He replied, "I would say, I would tend to be a close-to-the-vest person, but being on this show, you got to come up with things to talk about your life, and some of the things that I've shared, I'm like, 'I can't believe I just said that.'"

"So I think there's two sides to it. Like, I think the good side is like, it's a connection, right? And I feel like if we're not sharing, then there's less opportunity for connection," she went on to share how she feels.

Consuelos agreed, "Connection. Right."

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'My Mom's Crazy, and She Farts All the Time'

Image of Sarah Chalke shared her daughter told her current boyfriend that she is 'crazy' and 'farts all the time.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Sarah Chalke shared her daughter told her current boyfriend that she is 'crazy' and 'farts all the time.'

"But, yeah, there are definitely times where you take a step back. And it's genetic. My daughter, it's genetic; I gave it to her," Chalke continued.

"She met my boyfriend for the first time. She was like, 'Nice to meet you. My mom's crazy, and she farts all the time,'" she hysterically confessed about the first time her daughter met her current beau.

"And I was like, 'I mean, I don't think it's true, and why did you lead with that?'" Chalke added.

'My Wife's an Amazing Storyteller'

Image of Mark Consuelos shared that his wife tends to talk a lot too.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos shared that his wife tends to talk a lot too.

Consuelos opened up about his wife, spilling, "You're right, it is genetic. Kelly's a great storyteller. My wife's an amazing storyteller. I think that's one of the ... I love her for so many reasons."

"If we're ever going someplace new or going to a new setting or a dinner party, I know we're going to be fine. Because she will hold court and she'll tell a great story. And I think she rides the line as well. Pretty well..." he concluded.

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