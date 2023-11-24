Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With 2 New Rape Lawsuits Days After Settling With Ex Cassie Ventura

The "Last Night" crooner denied the new allegations, with his spokesperson declaring, "Mr. Combs never assaulted her ... This is purely a money grab and nothing more."

The denial also noted that the accusations come right before the Friday, November 24, expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault victims to pursue claims against their alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.

"This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head," said the spokesman. "Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible."