Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With 2 New Rape Lawsuits Days After Settling With Ex Cassie Ventura
Just one week after Cassie Ventura settled her rape lawsuit against ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper was hit with two more shocking accusations.
On Thursday, November 23, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Combs drugged and raped her while she was a Syracuse University student in 1991.
According to a news outlet, Dickerson-Neal's lawyer also stated that the businessman, 54, "videotaped his crime and distributed the tape to others in the music industry, causing severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being," calling the video "revenge p---."
"We are privileged to assist our client, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, as she courageously steps forward in an effort to hold Mr. Combs to account,” Dickerson-Neal’s lawyer, Michelle Caiola, shared. "Everyone deserves to be heard and Combs should not be immune from liability because of his wealth and public stature."
The "Last Night" crooner denied the new allegations, with his spokesperson declaring, "Mr. Combs never assaulted her ... This is purely a money grab and nothing more."
The denial also noted that the accusations come right before the Friday, November 24, expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault victims to pursue claims against their alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.
"This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head," said the spokesman. "Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible."
In addition, a woman going as Jane Doe claimed Diddy and singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friends in either 1990 or 1991. She said the girls met the men at a music event and went back to Hall's home.
She stated that a few days later, the media mogul went to Doe's place and was so angry with worry over being caught that he choked her to the point that she lost consciousness.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Rape and Physical Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend and R&B Legend Casandra Ventura in New Lawsuit
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Not Subject of NYPD Criminal Investigation Despite Report
- Texts From Woman Accusing Chris Brown Of Drugging & Assaulting Her Revealed, Alleged Victim Sends Shocking Photos After Apparent Attack Took Place
As OK! reported, Combs made headlines earlier this month when ex Ventura accused him of rape, sexual and physical abuse throughout their romance, which was on and off from 2007 to 2018.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," the mom-of-two, 37, explained of her filing. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
In response, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, told the public, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."
"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the lawyer continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."
Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, claimed the exes spoke before she filed the lawsuit, saying, "Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, just days later, they settled the matter out of court.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Ventura shared. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."
Daily Mail and TMZ reported on the new lawsuits.