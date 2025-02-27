Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Anally Raping Unnamed Male Escort Who Alleged Rapper Threatened to Get Him 'Hit' Like Tupac Shakur
A male escort, identified as John Doe, has filed a lawsuit against disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and threatening to have him "hit" like Tupac Shakur.
The alleged incident dates back to 2012 and took place in New York City at the Intercontinental Hotel.
According to the lawsuit, Combs hired Doe through a Florida-based "male companion service."
Upon meeting the "Last Night" rapper at the hotel, the man was allegedly subjected to hours of performing demeaning s-- acts on an unnamed woman.
The court document claimed that Combs drugged the escort with either water or a drug-laced baby oil, causing him to lose control. Furthermore, the plaintiff alleged that Combs "anally sodomized" him in the bathroom.
According to the suit, "While in the bathroom, Combs entered and said, 'I really want you to stay, let’s turn up, let’s turn up.'"
"Doe reiterated that he was not feeling well and needed to leave. Combs replied saying, 'No, we’re gonna have some fun,' and grabbed Doe’s p---- while he began to simultaneously touch himself," the document continued.
Combs allegedly threatened the man after the incident, telling him he could get him killed like Shakur, who was fatally shot in a Vegas drive-by shooting in September 1996.
The disgraced rapper allegedly told the plaintiff: "You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?"
"I’m not f------ playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f--- do you think can happen to you?" the court document continued.
Combs’ attorneys released a statement soon after new allegations were levied against their client and said, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," the lawyers continued.
Since his arrest on federal s-- trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, Combs has been hit with several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, harassment and s-- trafficking.
Combs has denied all accusations against him – and despite his legal team's best efforts, he's been denied bail three times since arriving at MDC Brooklyn.
Combs' trial is set to kick off in May 2025.