Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Anally Raping Unnamed Male Escort Who Alleged Rapper Threatened to Get Him 'Hit' Like Tupac Shakur

According to the suit, "While in the bathroom, Combs entered and said, 'I really want you to stay, let’s turn up, let’s turn up.'"

"Doe reiterated that he was not feeling well and needed to leave. Combs replied saying, 'No, we’re gonna have some fun,' and grabbed Doe’s p---- while he began to simultaneously touch himself," the document continued.

Combs allegedly threatened the man after the incident, telling him he could get him killed like Shakur, who was fatally shot in a Vegas drive-by shooting in September 1996.

The disgraced rapper allegedly told the plaintiff: "You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?"

"I’m not f------ playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f--- do you think can happen to you?" the court document continued.