Sean 'Diddy' Combs Demands Evidence From Federal Agents' Home Raids Be Suppressed in Trafficking Case
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team wants any evidence found in Homeland Security's March 2024 home raids to be excluded from the music mogul's s-- trafficking case.
According to a news outlet, the lawyers made the filing on Sunday, February 23, claiming the search warrants for Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes — as well as the content on his phones and other devices — "presented a grossly distorted picture of reality."
"The probable cause statements were intentionally misleading," their filing continued. "But it worked — the government got its warrants, leaked damaging information and then executed its military-style raids at Combs’ residences."
The filing also alleged the raids contained information that came from someone they referred to as "Producer-1," who they claim is not "credible."
"The government eventually dropped these allegations in later warrants, but their lack of credibility was manifest from the outset. And the government once again failed to disclose Producer-1’s financial incentive to fabricate and embellish," they said.
The legal gurus also stated the warrants were "unconstitutionally broad" and reflected "an extraordinary legal theory that Mr. Combs is himself an ‘enterprise’ and that his businesses, his household, his personal relationships and his s-- life were all part of a criminal conspiracy."
The filing continued, "The government essentially took the position that everything about his life is possible evidence of a crime ... The only limitation was that evidence had to be ‘related to the subject offenses’ — but because the theory was that his entire life was a racketeering enterprise, that was no limitation at all."
As OK! reported, during the raids — which stemmed from human trafficking accusations — authorities seized 96 devices from the rapper, 55, and they also found "various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."
"Freak offs" are allegedly what Combs called his s-- parties, where countless men and women claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted.
In September, the "I Need a Girl" vocalist was arrested and charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He pleaded not guilty, with his trial set for May 5.
Combs denied the various allegations against him, with his legal team previously stating, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason," they said. "Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
The dad-of-seven faced a setback last week, as attorney Anthony Ricco — who was one of six people representing the rapper — unexpectedly quit.
"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," Ricco stated. "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested."
Ricco didn't elaborate as to why he stepped down.
