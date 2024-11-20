Sean 'Diddy' Combs All Smiles as Prosecutors Are Ordered to Destroy Copies of Disgraced Producer's Private Notes Found in Jail Raid

The hearing came shortly after Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed prosecutors were "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork.

“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Agnifilo told the judge on Tuesday. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs ... Virtually every single thing in these legal pads are matters he discusses with his attorneys. This has been a complete institutional failure."

However, prosecutors responded that an inmate "self-labeling something 'legal' does not automatically make it subject to the attorney-client privilege."