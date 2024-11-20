Sean 'Diddy' Combs All Smiles as Prosecutors Are Ordered to Destroy Copies of Disgraced Producer's Private Notes Found in Jail Raid
Judge Arun Subramanian ruled prosecutors must destroy their copies of Sean "Diddy" Combs' personal notes discovered in a raid during an emergency hearing that took place on Tuesday, November 19.
Combs was unshackled and all smiles as he entered the courtroom. He even shared a hug with his attorneys, according to reports.
The hearing came shortly after Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed prosecutors were "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork.
“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Agnifilo told the judge on Tuesday. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs ... Virtually every single thing in these legal pads are matters he discusses with his attorneys. This has been a complete institutional failure."
However, prosecutors responded that an inmate "self-labeling something 'legal' does not automatically make it subject to the attorney-client privilege."
As OK! previously reported, prosecutors denied having access to any protected information meant for his lawyers in a filing earlier this week. They claimed that during the pre-planned raid — which they alleged was not targeting Combs specifically — a folder marked "legal," a notebook and an address book were found in his bunk.
They said the legal folder was not opened and was only handled from the outside to assure prison officials there was no contraband in it before it was returned to his bed. Officials did take photographs of portions of his address book and notebook, but they were physically left in his cell as well, per court documents.
The pages that were photographed included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters," but before the prosecutors saw them, the pictures were sent to a "filter team" who redacted any parts they thought should remain private information.
Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a human trafficking investigation, and the following day, he was charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Despite several requests for in-home detention on $50 million bond, he's been denied bail twice on the grounds he's a potential "danger" to the public and a "flight risk."
His latest bail hearing is scheduled for Friday, November 22.