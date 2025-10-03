Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Almost Shanked in Jail by Criminal Seeking Clout
Oct. 3 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was allegedly almost attacked by a fellow criminal who intended to hurt the rapper to make a name for themself in jail.
At his sentencing hearing, Diddy’s defense lawyer Brian Steel revealed his client was the target of a shank attack before guards stopped the criminal from making contact with the “Bad Boy for Life” artist.
Diddy Wanted to Plead Guilty to Mann Act Charges
Diddy has been held in the detention center since September 2024, where he lives in a room with 24 other men. He is reportedly surrounded by constant drug use and violence. His lawyer claimed the rapper only sleeps for two hours a day and strictly eats bags of chips despite being fed meals by the jail.
Steel also disclosed how his client, who was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, would have pleaded guilty to the Mann Act charges had he been given a deal. However, the defense lawyer said Diddy was not offered any such deal by the government.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 50 Months
Once a decision was made during his sentencing on Friday, October 3, Diddy was officially given 50 months behind bars.
Before Judge Arun Subramanian revealed Diddy’s sentencing, he told the rapper that “a meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public from further crimes.”
The judge added, “You abused them — physically, emotionally and psychologically. Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught.”
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentence Revealed After Disturbing Trafficking Trial: How Much Time Will Rapper Serve?
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing: Prosecutor Declares He Deserves 11 Years in Prison as His Victims Suffered 'Life-Altering Abuse'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Show Judge Compilation Video That Depicts Him as Father and Motivator in Hopes of Receiving Light Sentence
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Diddy Says He Is 'Just a Human Being'
During his six-hour-long hearing, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” artist delivered a lengthy speech about his regrets, telling the judge that he was a changed man from his past behaviors.
“My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will forever have to carry,” he said. “I’m not this larger-than-life person; I’m just a human being. I’ve been trying my best. I got lost in excess; I got lost in my ego.”
Diddy Pens Letter Ahead of Sentencing
The day before he was sentenced, Diddy wrote a letter that circulated the web, where he explained how he was sober for the first time in 25 years — a last-ditch effort to try and minimize his official sentence.
“Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration,” Combs wrote. “For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing.”