Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Almost Shanked in Jail by Criminal Seeking Clout

Article continues below advertisement

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was allegedly almost attacked by a fellow criminal who intended to hurt the rapper to make a name for themself in jail. At his sentencing hearing, Diddy’s defense lawyer Brian Steel revealed his client was the target of a shank attack before guards stopped the criminal from making contact with the “Bad Boy for Life” artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Wanted to Plead Guilty to Mann Act Charges

Source: mega The rapper's lawyer claimed his client only sleeps two hours a day.

Diddy has been held in the detention center since September 2024, where he lives in a room with 24 other men. He is reportedly surrounded by constant drug use and violence. His lawyer claimed the rapper only sleeps for two hours a day and strictly eats bags of chips despite being fed meals by the jail. Steel also disclosed how his client, who was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, would have pleaded guilty to the Mann Act charges had he been given a deal. However, the defense lawyer said Diddy was not offered any such deal by the government.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 50 Months

Source: mega Diddy was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months.

Once a decision was made during his sentencing on Friday, October 3, Diddy was officially given 50 months behind bars. Before Judge Arun Subramanian revealed Diddy’s sentencing, he told the rapper that “a meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public from further crimes.” The judge added, “You abused them — physically, emotionally and psychologically. Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Says He Is 'Just a Human Being'

Source: mega During his sentencing hearing, the rapper claimed he got 'lost' in his 'ego.'

During his six-hour-long hearing, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” artist delivered a lengthy speech about his regrets, telling the judge that he was a changed man from his past behaviors. “My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will forever have to carry,” he said. “I’m not this larger-than-life person; I’m just a human being. I’ve been trying my best. I got lost in excess; I got lost in my ego.”

Diddy Pens Letter Ahead of Sentencing

Source: mega Diddy shared a letter on the day before his hearing as a last-ditch effort to minimize his sentencing.