or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Almost Shanked in Jail by Criminal Seeking Clout

photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Diddy was reportedly almost the victim of a shank attack while in jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was allegedly almost attacked by a fellow criminal who intended to hurt the rapper to make a name for themself in jail.

At his sentencing hearing, Diddy’s defense lawyer Brian Steel revealed his client was the target of a shank attack before guards stopped the criminal from making contact with the “Bad Boy for Life” artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Wanted to Plead Guilty to Mann Act Charges

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of The rapper's lawyer claimed his client only sleeps two hours a day
Source: mega

The rapper's lawyer claimed his client only sleeps two hours a day.

Diddy has been held in the detention center since September 2024, where he lives in a room with 24 other men. He is reportedly surrounded by constant drug use and violence. His lawyer claimed the rapper only sleeps for two hours a day and strictly eats bags of chips despite being fed meals by the jail.

Steel also disclosed how his client, who was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, would have pleaded guilty to the Mann Act charges had he been given a deal. However, the defense lawyer said Diddy was not offered any such deal by the government.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 50 Months

photo of Diddy was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months
Source: mega

Diddy was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months.

Once a decision was made during his sentencing on Friday, October 3, Diddy was officially given 50 months behind bars.

Before Judge Arun Subramanian revealed Diddy’s sentencing, he told the rapper that “a meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public from further crimes.”

The judge added, “You abused them — physically, emotionally and psychologically. Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught.”

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Says He Is 'Just a Human Being'

photo of During his sentencing hearing, the rapper claimed he got 'lost' in his 'ego'
Source: mega

During his sentencing hearing, the rapper claimed he got 'lost' in his 'ego.'

During his six-hour-long hearing, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” artist delivered a lengthy speech about his regrets, telling the judge that he was a changed man from his past behaviors.

“My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will forever have to carry,” he said. “I’m not this larger-than-life person; I’m just a human being. I’ve been trying my best. I got lost in excess; I got lost in my ego.”

Diddy Pens Letter Ahead of Sentencing

photo of Diddy shared a letter on the day before his hearing as a last-ditch effort to minimize his sentencing
Source: mega

Diddy shared a letter on the day before his hearing as a last-ditch effort to minimize his sentencing.

The day before he was sentenced, Diddy wrote a letter that circulated the web, where he explained how he was sober for the first time in 25 years — a last-ditch effort to try and minimize his official sentence.

“Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration,” Combs wrote. “For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.