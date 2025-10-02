or
'Sensitive' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Has Found His Light Again' After Being 'Extremely Depressed' When Entering Prison, Fellow Inmate Reveals

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Ahead of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Friday, October 3, sentencing, his legal team has sent in numerous letters of support for the rapper to receive a light sentence for his two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the most recent batch of support letters obtained by OK!, Ho Wen Kwok, his fellow inmate at MDC in Brooklyn, raved over how far the star has come since he first entered prison in September 2024.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was in a 'Dark' Place Upon Entering Prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fellow inmate revealed the star was 'extremely depressed' when he entered prison in September 2024.

"I see Mr. Combs as a very kind, sensitive, genius person. He really cares about his name and his reputation," Kwok shared, noting the music mogul, 55, has changed while behind bars.

"He rarely spoke to people but when he did it would only be positive. I've seen him go through extreme emotional changs through his case," his prison-mate revealed. "When he first arrived, he was extremely depressed and was going through dark stages. But now he has found his light again, because he has seen what this can do to your family. Although he fell off, he has climbed back to the top of the mountain again."

The star's fellow inmate said the rapper has been teaching a helpful class about 'life' and 'entrepreneurship.'

One of the things that's brought the father-of-seven joy is his "Free Game With Diddy" class, where he teaches about "life, entrepreneurship, and how he became one of the most successful icon-business moguls in the world starting from nothing."

"He helps people get his mind right and helps them find [their] light," Kwok explained.

Rapper's Inmate Raves Over Class Diddy Teaches in Prison

Combs has made 'emotional connections' with the people he's helping in jail.

"I have seen him prepare for this class for a few months where he would write and read books and take notes so that he can spread his knowledge and thoughts," Kwok spilled. "For him to share the best information he can. For the first time in [MDC], I joined a program. Also, for a first time, I’ve seen a whole unit participate where color or gang didn’t matter... the only thing that mattered was the equal goal of gaining knowledge and wisdom."

"He prepared himself so well. You can see that his emotional connection is strong with teaching the youth and the old," he noted.

Kwok said that after the first class he attended, he understood how the "dedicated and motivated" star became so successful.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing will be held on Friday, October 3.

As OK! reported, Combs was arrested last year on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was only charged with the latter when his trial took place this summer. He has been denied bail after several attempts.

While the Bad Boy Records founder could receive up to a 20-year sentence, the defense is arguing for around a 14-month sentence.

Diddy also faces countless sexual assault lawsuits from both men and women, with many claiming they were abused at one of his s-- parties, which he called "freak offs."

He also faced immense backlash after a leaked video showed him abusing ex Cassie Ventura.

