9 Things to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Investigation

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been through a lot of legal headaches as of late, but the sexual assault accusations and lawsuits only emerged in November 2023 when his ex Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit in New York.

They were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2018.

In the filing, Cassie accused the "Coming Home" rapper, 54, of abusing and s-- trafficking her for years, including a rape incident in 2018.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," said Cassie. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, called the allegations "offensive and outrageous."

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura's demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Brafman noted in a statement to People. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day."

Combs and Cassie settled the lawsuit one day after the filing.