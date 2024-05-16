Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed for Cryptic 'Time Tells Truth' Post Amid Federal Sexual Trafficking Investigation
Is Sean "Diddy" Combs claiming his innocence?
On Wednesday, May 15, the music producer shared a cryptic message to Instagram, which read “time tells truth,” seemingly alluding to the federal sexual trafficking investigation against him.
In response to the strange upload, fans bashed the rapper, who was also recently accused of multiple sexual assaults.
“Yeah, you’ve been in the industry for along time now the truths coming out 🤦🏽♂️,” one person penned about 54-year-old’s alleged crimes, while another added, “Lol Bye Diddy!”
“He acts like he’s innocent 💀💀,” a third user noted, as a fourth pointed out, “You’re right… we’re finding out all the truth you’ve been hiding.”
One more individual joked, “You’re definitely gonna serve some time I can tell you that…😂.”
As OK! previously reported, Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles were both raided at the end of March by federal investigators.
Following the intense examinations, a source revealed those who thought Combs was innocent have now changed their minds.
"Diddy’s friends and neighbors on both coasts are questioning what he did behind closed doors to warrant such an aggressive raid," a source spilled. "There’s talk of assaults, trafficking and torture chambers."
"He allegedly had a 24/7 armed security detail patrolling his properties, which begs the question: What is Diddy hiding?" the insider continued. "The feds broke into safes, tore through walk-in closets filled with designer clothes — everything was scattered in search of evidence."
"No one knows for sure what went on in his homes — not yet, anyway — but Cassie’s filing definitely opened up a Pandora’s box," the source noted, referring to the rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura who filed a lawsuit against Combs for alleged sexual assault and physical abuse.
One Jane Doe later came forward, claiming she was gang raped by Combs, Harve Pierre and a third man when she was only 17 years old.
However, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer has denied these allegations.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said at the time. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Additionally, Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer spoke out against the raids, calling them a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the attorney stated at the time.