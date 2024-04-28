OK Magazine
Aubrey O'Day Claims She Knew Sean 'Diddy' Combs Did 'Something Really Bad' After He Offered Bad Boy Artists Their Publishing Rights in Exchange for Silence

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Aubrey O’Day wasn’t signing any NDA!

The former Danity Kane singer — who was a part of Bad Boy Records in the 2000s — opened up about when she realized something more sinister may have been going on with Sean “Diddy” Combs after he offered the artists from the label their publishing rights.

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day is a musician.

“I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” O’Day told TMZ in a new interview. “$300.30, for a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players.”

“I think he was probably making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible,” she claimed of Combs’ motives behind the deal. “When I went to look at the publishing deal it said anything but I’m being made whole financially again. In fact, it asked me to not have access to my story and my experience anymore, it asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human.”

“So then I realized, something really bad is coming,” O’Day concluded.

As OK! previously reported, the music producer’s two mansions were raided by the feds in late March after multiple woman came forward accusing Combs of sexual abuse.

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided by feds in March.

A rep later released a statement on the probe, saying, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day was signed to Bad Boy Records.

Following the news, Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and an unidentified woman under the name of Jane Doe, expressed to the news outlet: "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

After Combs homes were raided, he allegedly attempted to flee the country before he was stopped by law enforcement. Following the news, O’Day shared her opinion on Combs' actions.

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly tried to flee the country amid the raids.

"What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured," the reality TV alum wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a screenshot of an article about the famed rapper's Los Angeles and Miami estates being swarmed by officers.

"There is no ‘too soon’ on this one, just ‘too late,'" the Making the Band star added.

Source: OK!

"You know it’s bad when you [are] sprinting to Barbuda," O’Day added. "Respectfully, I’ve been telling y’all this for two decades and did anyone listen? No."

