Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Will Be 'Thrown' Out of Court, Dr. Phil McGraw Predicts: 'It's a Brutal Reality'
Could Sean "Diddy" Combs be in luck?
As the music mogul's ongoing federal trial exposes disturbing allegations about Combs' past, Dr. Phil McGraw spoke out to express his theory that prosecutors lack enough evidence to prove the Bad Boy Records founder is guilty of the s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges that were made against him upon his arrest in September 2024.
Dr. Phil McGraw Questions Whether Prosecutors Have Enough Evidence in Diddy Trial
"I question whether the jury has been presented with enough evidence to reasonably expect them to find a legal basis to convict. And for that reason, I predict the judge may be tempted to essentially throw the case out of court...So far, I believe the prosecution has failed to effectively prove the elements of those crimes beyond a reasonable doubt," the television personality wrote in a shocking op-ed published Sunday, June 8.
McGraw continued: "Did the prosecution prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt? It's a brutal reality of how these cases are judged. But above all else, the prosecutors haven't, to my mind, tied these terrible stories of abuse to a criminal enterprise under the RICO statute."
Could Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Call for 'Directed Verdict'?
McGraw said he "suspects" Combs' defense team "will make a motion for a 'directed verdict,' also known as a judgment as a matter of law, after which a judge may conclude that the evidence presented at trial is not legally sufficient to support the charges."
"And if so determined, the judge can effectively take the decision out of the jury's hands and end the proceedings," the former talk show host warned.
- 'Confident' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Plans to Testify in His Sexual Assault and Trafficking Trial, Sources Reveal: 'He’s Betting Everything on Himself'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held 'Freak Off' Party in August 2024 at Raided Miami Mansion — 1 Month Before Arrest, Ex Testifies
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatens Ex-Girlfriend After Denying Her Request for Condom in Disturbing Courtroom Audio of 'Freak Off'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While it's "an extremely rare move for a judge to make, especially in a criminal case," McGraw noted, "the judge could be swayed by an argument for such a decision."
He called the possibility "unlikely," however, as "judges are typically reluctant to take cases away from juries."
McGraw also mentioned how the jury in Combs' trial reportedly consists of eight men and four women, adding how male jurors often "carry a degree of skepticism" in cases involving sexual dynamics, while female jurors tend to hold female victims to "a higher standard."
Dr. Phil McGraw Compares Sean 'Diddy' Combs and O.J. Simpson's Cases
McGraw additionally compared Combs' case to that of the late O.J. Simpson — who was acquitted by a jury in 1995 after being charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman one year prior.
"I prepare you for the possibility that this type of outcome could happen again," McGraw guessed. "I believe Sean Combs is 100 percent guilty of orchestrating long-term abuse, of controlling and damaging people using his money, power, and influence. But, to my mind, that's not what this trial, to date, has yet proven."