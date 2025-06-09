Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case Will Be 'Thrown' Out of Court, Dr. Phil McGraw Predicts: 'It's a Brutal Reality'

"I question whether the jury has been presented with enough evidence to reasonably expect them to find a legal basis to convict. And for that reason, I predict the judge may be tempted to essentially throw the case out of court...So far, I believe the prosecution has failed to effectively prove the elements of those crimes beyond a reasonable doubt," the television personality wrote in a shocking op-ed published Sunday, June 8.

McGraw continued: "Did the prosecution prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt? It's a brutal reality of how these cases are judged. But above all else, the prosecutors haven't, to my mind, tied these terrible stories of abuse to a criminal enterprise under the RICO statute."