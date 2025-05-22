Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Every Shocking Crime Scene Photo Exposed

Court exhibits presented in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking and racketeering trial revealed disturbing evidence underpinning the charges against the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

On May 21, prosecutors showed jurors photos of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's bruises that were allegedly inflicted by the Bad Boy Records founder.

In one photo, the "Miss Your Touch" songstress looked downcast as she lifted her skirt to show a large mark on her thigh.