Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Every Shocking Crime Scene Photo Exposed
Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura's Injury
Court exhibits presented in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking and racketeering trial revealed disturbing evidence underpinning the charges against the disgraced hip-hop mogul.
On May 21, prosecutors showed jurors photos of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's bruises that were allegedly inflicted by the Bad Boy Records founder.
In one photo, the "Miss Your Touch" songstress looked downcast as she lifted her skirt to show a large mark on her thigh.
More Abuse Photos Shown in Court
Another snap captured Ventura revealing her back, which was also bruised.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Home
The prosecutors unveiled a photo of Combs' Miami mansion, which Homeland Security Investigations raided in March 2024.
Feds Raided Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Home
Another photo from the federal raid showed drugs, guns, high heels and more.
Handgun Entered Into Evidence
Feds seized guns during the raid on Combs' Miami estate in 2024.
White Powdery Substance
Investigators also found a white powdery substance in Combs' New York City hotel room after his September 2024 arrest.
A Bag With Pink Pills
Pink pills were discovered inside Combs' hotel room.
White Piils
Other drugs seized from Combs' hotel room included a bag of white pills.
Parts From an Assault Rifle
Several defaced AR-15s were found in Combs' Miami bedroom closet, including an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine loaded with 19 rounds of .223 ammunition.
Magazine With Ammunition
Combs, who reportedly had access to illegal firearms, also had magazines loaded with bullets.
Defaced AR-15
One of the three defaced AR-15s had a 10-round magazine with 10 rounds of large-caliber .223 ammunition.
Guns, Heels, Lingerie
Investigators found large, branded boxes of platform high heels and several sets of lingerie among the disassembled automatic rifles.
Bathroom Vanity Area
Feds also captured a photo of a bathroom inside Combs' Miami mansion during the 2024 raid.
More Photos of Lingerie and Heels
Prosecutors presented a close-up photo of a pair of platform heels and lingerie.
A Leather Clutch and Plastic Bags With Various Items
A black Gucci bag had several pills and drugs inside, including Xanax, cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Closet
During the March 2024 raid, feds found s-- toys and lubricants inside a closet alongside oral s-- candies and a wireless vibrator.
Items Found in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Nightstand Drawer
More pills and plastic bags with a pink substance were discovered inside the nightstand drawer of Combs' hotel room. According to Homeland Security Investigations, one of the bags tested positive for ketamine, while the other had a mixture of ketamine and MDMA.
There was also a bottle of clonazepam prescribed to "Frank Black," Combs' alias.
A Closer Look of the Items Found Inside the Nightstand Drawer
Prosecutors presented a close-up photo of the items found inside the drawer.
Multiple Bottles of Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil
A photo of multiple bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby oil was shown in court.