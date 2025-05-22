or
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial: Every Shocking Crime Scene Photo Exposed

sean diddy combs trial most shocking moments so far
Source: MEGA

From Cassie Ventura's injuries to baby oil bottles, prosecutors revealed shocking photos in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' explosive trial.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura's Injury

cassie ventura court injury pics
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Cassie Ventura previously dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Court exhibits presented in Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking and racketeering trial revealed disturbing evidence underpinning the charges against the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

On May 21, prosecutors showed jurors photos of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's bruises that were allegedly inflicted by the Bad Boy Records founder.

In one photo, the "Miss Your Touch" songstress looked downcast as she lifted her skirt to show a large mark on her thigh.

More Abuse Photos Shown in Court

cassie ventura court injury pics
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Cassie Ventura's abuse photos were presented in court.

Another snap captured Ventura revealing her back, which was also bruised.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Home

diddy raid evidence photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Cassie Ventura is a key witness in the case against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The prosecutors unveiled a photo of Combs' Miami mansion, which Homeland Security Investigations raided in March 2024.

Feds Raided Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Home

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' s-- trafficking and racketeering trial in New York is currently underway.

Another photo from the federal raid showed drugs, guns, high heels and more.

Handgun Entered Into Evidence

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The embattled rap mogul faces criminal charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Feds seized guns during the raid on Combs' Miami estate in 2024.

White Powdery Substance

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

He has been charged with five criminal counts.

Investigators also found a white powdery substance in Combs' New York City hotel room after his September 2024 arrest.

A Bag With Pink Pills

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Pink pills were discovered inside Combs' hotel room.

White Piils

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other drugs seized from Combs' hotel room included a bag of white pills.

Parts From an Assault Rifle

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City in September 2024.

Several defaced AR-15s were found in Combs' Miami bedroom closet, including an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine loaded with 19 rounds of .223 ammunition.

Magazine With Ammunition

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Several celebrities were mentioned during the first week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Combs, who reportedly had access to illegal firearms, also had magazines loaded with bullets.

Defaced AR-15

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The jurors were shown the full, unedited hotel surveillance footage showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently abusing Cassie Ventura.

One of the three defaced AR-15s had a 10-round magazine with 10 rounds of large-caliber .223 ammunition.

Guns, Heels, Lingerie

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Cassie Ventura testified in court.

Investigators found large, branded boxes of platform high heels and several sets of lingerie among the disassembled automatic rifles.

Bathroom Vanity Area

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The parties settled the lawsuit a day after it was filed, with Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly paying Cassie Ventura $20 million.

Feds also captured a photo of a bathroom inside Combs' Miami mansion during the 2024 raid.

More Photos of Lingerie and Heels

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

A former security guard testified in the trial.

Prosecutors presented a close-up photo of a pair of platform heels and lingerie.

A Leather Clutch and Plastic Bags With Various Items

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Cassie Ventura detailed the stomach-churning experiences she had while still dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

A black Gucci bag had several pills and drugs inside, including Xanax, cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Closet

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial began on May 12.

During the March 2024 raid, feds found s-- toys and lubricants inside a closet alongside oral s-- candies and a wireless vibrator.

Items Found in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Nightstand Drawer

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.

More pills and plastic bags with a pink substance were discovered inside the nightstand drawer of Combs' hotel room. According to Homeland Security Investigations, one of the bags tested positive for ketamine, while the other had a mixture of ketamine and MDMA.

There was also a bottle of clonazepam prescribed to "Frank Black," Combs' alias.

A Closer Look of the Items Found Inside the Nightstand Drawer

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Aubrey O'Day has shared her thoughts about Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid the trial.

Prosecutors presented a close-up photo of the items found inside the drawer.

Multiple Bottles of Johnson & Johnson Baby Oil

diddy trial exhibits tuesday trial
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

A former Danity Kane member testified about Cassie Ventura abuse in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial.

A photo of multiple bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby oil was shown in court.

