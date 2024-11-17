or
5 Things to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Chris Brown's Relationship

Source: MEGA

'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' explored the allegations surrounding Chris Brown, including the time he reportedly raped a woman on the rapper's yacht.

Nov. 17 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Chris Brown Have Known Each Other for Decades

Source: MEGA

Chris Brown released his self-titled album in 2005.

On October 25, Investigation Discovery released the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Abuse as part of its No Excuse for Abuse Campaign. The latest tell-all highlighted Chris Brown's legal troubles over the years, including abuse and rape allegations.

Broadcast journalist Sharon Carpenter commented on Brown's relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was mentioned multiple times in the documentary.

"Chris has a history with Diddy," said Carpenter. "At around 12 years old, Chris had the opportunity to audition for Diddy. It didn't go so well. Diddy didn't sign him."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Chris Brown Have Maintained a Connection Over the Years

Source: MEGA

'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' premiered in October.

Although Combs did not add Brown to Bad Boy Records' roster of artists, they reportedly stayed connected, especially throughout the "No One Else" singer's relationship with Rihanna.

"What is interesting about this is when you listen to Diddy's account, he said he invited Chris and Rihanna to come to his home to have some time to work through things," community activist Dr. Michelle Taylor said of Combs and Brown's relationship.

They Collaborated in the Music Industry

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly refused to sign him to Bad Boy Records.

Brown collaborated on Diddy – Dirty Money's track "Yesterday" in 2011. They also appeared together in the music video for the song.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Name Was Mentioned in the New Chris Brown Documentary

Source: MEGA

An attorney for Sean 'Diddy' Combs declined to comment on the Chris Brown documentary.

In the same documentary, multiple women came forward to reveal their alleged experiences with Brown. One woman, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed the R&B singer raped her on Combs' yacht during a trip to Miami in December 2020.

Doe said she received a call from someone who invited her to the yacht, where she soon met Brown.

"We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," she claimed. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

The "Under the Influencer" singer then brought her to a bedroom where the alleged incident happened. Although they remained in contact afterward, Doe stated that she only recognized it as a sexual assault after undergoing therapy.

"I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn't. It was. It was rape," she continued.

Brown's attorney responded to Doe's claims and said they were fabricated.

Chris Brown Has a Long List of Legal Troubles

Source: MEGA

Both Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Chris Brown have been involved in controversies over the years.

Beyond assaulting Rihanna and allegedly raping Doe, Brown has faced multiple legal troubles over the years.

In 2012, he got involved in a nightclub brawl and tested positive for marijuana amid his community service in Virginia. He also violated his restraining order a few months later.

Brown infamously clashed with Ocean outside a West Hollywood Recording studio in January 2013. Then, in October of the same year, he was arrested for felony assault following a physical altercation with two men.

He got involved in more similar incidents in the years thereafter.

