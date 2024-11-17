5 Things to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Chris Brown's Relationship

In the same documentary, multiple women came forward to reveal their alleged experiences with Brown. One woman, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed the R&B singer raped her on Combs' yacht during a trip to Miami in December 2020.

Doe said she received a call from someone who invited her to the yacht, where she soon met Brown.

"We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," she claimed. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

The "Under the Influencer" singer then brought her to a bedroom where the alleged incident happened. Although they remained in contact afterward, Doe stated that she only recognized it as a sexual assault after undergoing therapy.

"I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn't. It was. It was rape," she continued.

Brown's attorney responded to Doe's claims and said they were fabricated.