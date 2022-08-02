Not Backing Down Chris Brown Fiercely Defends Groping & Bending Fans Over At Meet & Greets
Chris Brown is not apologizing for the sexually charged photos he takes with his fans. The "Kiss Kiss" rapper defended himself on his Instagram Story on Monday, August 1, after sparking backlash for pictures of him groping and bending fans over at meet and greets.
“When artist[s] (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years,” the chart topper explained in the post.
“I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever," Brown penned in front of a bright pink screen.
The This Christmas actor went on to bash other “lame a** artists that won’t make eye contact with people who made it possible to even have a career.”
“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!” Brown concluded the rant.
The R&B star had the internet up in arms after fan photos came to light of Brown in some sexually suggestive poses with young girls. "I feel like it’s weird if you have an issue listening to R. Kelly’s music but you can listen to Chris Brown,” one Twitter user remarked.
However, others seemed to wish they were the ones striking a pose with Brown. “The more I see Chris Browns meet and greet pics…. The more I wanna spend 1000 dollars,” one quipped adding, “I am in love. … The girls are really enjoying themselves.”
Despite some of his fans loving the attention, the vocalist has multiple troubling lawsuits lodged against him including one in which a woman accused him of drugging and assaulting her while on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' yacht.
As OK! previously reported, the Jane Doe's attorney in the alleged sexual assault case exited the lawsuit after voice messages from her client to Brown leaked.
"The Miami Beach PD provided us with information last Thursday that precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter," lawyer Ariel Mitchell and the Vrabeck Adams & Co. Inc. firm stated. "Our withdrawal is not an indication whether a sexual assault did or did not occur. We appreciate and are grateful for the Miami Beach PD's outstanding work."