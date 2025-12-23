Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Strip Down to Skimpy Bikinis for 19th Birthdays as Their Father Remains in Prison: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James have marked another trip around the sun. The siblings celebrated their 19th birthday with a sizzling bikini post on Monday, December 22. D’Lila and Jessie flaunted their slim figures in a busty pink two-piece set from Oh Polly. They wore their hair in loose waves as they lounged at the edge of the pool and overlooked the sunset.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @the_combs_twins/Instagram Diddy's twin daughters just turned 19.

“Blessed to see another trip around the Sun 🩷,” the lookalike sisters wrote on their shared account.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter

Source: @the_combs_twins/Instagram Kim Porter passed away in 2018.

Just one week earlier, they took to Instagram to celebrate the heavenly birthday of their late mother, Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018. D’Lila and Jessie shared a sweet snapshot donning 4th-of-July-themed dresses as little girls alongside their mom. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY❤️ we love u sooooooo much. We miss you so freaking much and we know you are always walking by our sides. #foreverkp,” they captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

View this post on Instagram Source: @the_combs_twins/Instagram Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares children with the late Kim Porter.

Kim was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy from the early 1990s until 2007. Fans accused the rapper of being responsible for his ex’s passing in the comments section of the twins’ post. “Daddy got rid of her 😢,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Yk your daddy did this?”

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Daughters React to His Prison Sentence

Source: MEGA Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking.

Sean is currently in prison after pleading not guilty to charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. His 19-year-old daughters were spotted leaving the courthouse in tears this past June after their father’s trial in New York. A source told an outlet at the time that they had "an anxious and defeated look" on their faces. In May, the teens, as well as Diddy’s daughter Chance, 19, walked out of the courtroom when Daniel Phillip testified. The male escort alleged that he was paid by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to have s-- with her while he watched and pleasured himself. The testimony reportedly made the rapper’s children uncomfortable and prompted them to leave the premises.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently in prison.