Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Strip Down to Skimpy Bikinis for 19th Birthdays as Their Father Remains in Prison: Photos
Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James have marked another trip around the sun.
The siblings celebrated their 19th birthday with a sizzling bikini post on Monday, December 22.
D’Lila and Jessie flaunted their slim figures in a busty pink two-piece set from Oh Polly. They wore their hair in loose waves as they lounged at the edge of the pool and overlooked the sunset.
“Blessed to see another trip around the Sun 🩷,” the lookalike sisters wrote on their shared account.
Diddy's Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter
Just one week earlier, they took to Instagram to celebrate the heavenly birthday of their late mother, Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018. D’Lila and Jessie shared a sweet snapshot donning 4th-of-July-themed dresses as little girls alongside their mom.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY❤️ we love u sooooooo much. We miss you so freaking much and we know you are always walking by our sides. #foreverkp,” they captioned the post.
Kim was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy from the early 1990s until 2007. Fans accused the rapper of being responsible for his ex’s passing in the comments section of the twins’ post.
“Daddy got rid of her 😢,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Yk your daddy did this?”
Diddy's Daughters React to His Prison Sentence
Sean is currently in prison after pleading not guilty to charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
His 19-year-old daughters were spotted leaving the courthouse in tears this past June after their father’s trial in New York. A source told an outlet at the time that they had "an anxious and defeated look" on their faces.
In May, the teens, as well as Diddy’s daughter Chance, 19, walked out of the courtroom when Daniel Phillip testified. The male escort alleged that he was paid by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to have s-- with her while he watched and pleasured himself. The testimony reportedly made the rapper’s children uncomfortable and prompted them to leave the premises.
In October 2024, the children issued a joint statement in support of their father.
"The past month has devastated our family," they wrote. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
The statement continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."