Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars Revealed: Cushy Job, Violating Phone Rules and More Shocking Details Exposed

Sean "Diddy" Combs is living a much more enjoyable life since being transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, to low-security Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30. According to a new report, the rapper — whose new mugshot was just released — has obtained a cushy job in the facility and has allegedly broken at least one rule.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Job

Source: mega Sean 'Diddy' Combs' job as a chaplain's assistant is said to be one of the most coveted roles in prison.

The report revealed the star, 56, is working at the prison's chapel as a chaplain's assistant, which is said to be one of the most coveted positions. Combs' publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told a news outlet, "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding." His duties include cleaning the office, record-keeping and organizing the library. A former commissioner told the outlet the position allows the father-of-seven to work in a private office with air conditioning, and he may be given outside food brought in for religious services.

The Rapper Violated Prison's Phone Rules

Source: mega; bureau of corrections The star was transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30.

It's unclear why the Bad Boy Records founder was given the role, especially since he broke phone rules. On November 3, the star was engaged in a three-way phone call, which he claimed was with his legal team — however, the Bureau of Prisons doesn't allow calls with more than one person at a time. According to documents obtained by the outlet, he was originally talking to a woman about having visitors at prison and requested 200 $1 bills — though visitors aren't allowed to give money other than coins.

Source: cbs news The rapper was accused of violating the facility's phone rules, which could result in punishment.

He then told the lady he wanted to speak with someone he referred to as "the digital person" regarding blogs. However, Combs claimed the allegations were false and that he was just speaking to his legal team about putting out a statement. He also alleged he wasn't aware of the rule. "It was a procedural call initiated by one of his attorneys and was protected under attorney client privilege," his lawyer said. "There was nothing improper." On the other hand, an insider spilled, "This is a serious offense that shows a disregard for the rules." It was suggested that the Grammy winner lose phone and commissary privileges for 90 days, but it's unclear if the punishment went through.

How Long Is Diddy in Jail For?

Source: mega Combs was sentenced to 50 months in jail.

As OK! reported, it was also claimed that Combs violated the rules by drinking homemade alcohol in jail despite his commitment to sobriety, but shortly after, his rep tweeted from his X account, "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family." His lawyer added in a separate statement, "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose."

Source: mega Diddy has received constant support from his seven children since his 2024 arrest.