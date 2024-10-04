Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Claims She Saw Donald Trump at Infamous Parties Where She Was Forced to Sleep With Celebrity Guests

Adria Sheri English, now 46 — who filed both a civil lawsuit and a criminal complaint against Combs earlier this year — admitted during a recent interview with a news publication that the alleged sexual acts would take place in private rooms away from the main party, where she insists she saw Trump, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Reverend Al Sharpton, Paris Hilton and other high-profile stars mingling and living it up among the elite roughly 20 years ago.

The former go-go dancer said she was "pimped out" by Combs and forced to participate in intercourse with guests at his "freak off" parties after being hired as a performer for the get-togethers in 2004.