Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Claims She Saw Donald Trump at Infamous Parties Where She Was Forced to Sleep With Celebrity Guests
Is Donald Trump involved in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking scandal?
One of the disgraced rapper's numerous accusers claimed the former president was among guests she saw at the rapper's infamous "white parties" in the Hamptons and Miami in the 2000s, where the alleged victim said she forced to sleep with various A-lister attendees over a five-year period of time.
Adria Sheri English, now 46 — who filed both a civil lawsuit and a criminal complaint against Combs earlier this year — admitted during a recent interview with a news publication that the alleged sexual acts would take place in private rooms away from the main party, where she insists she saw Trump, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Reverend Al Sharpton, Paris Hilton and other high-profile stars mingling and living it up among the elite roughly 20 years ago.
The former go-go dancer said she was "pimped out" by Combs and forced to participate in intercourse with guests at his "freak off" parties after being hired as a performer for the get-togethers in 2004.
"I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names," English explained to the news outlet of why she accepted the job at the time. "I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual."
Combs initially paid the dancer $500 per performance, as English claimed he promised her a successful career in the entertainment industry. He supposedly told her she "would never have to worry about go-go dancing or stripping again" and even allegedly offered to help launch her then-boyfriend's modeling career.
Things, at first, seemed "legitimate" and "had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact," her lawsuit alleged, though her gig seemed to take a turn for the worst by the third party, when she accused Combs of demanding English have s-- with guests after discovering she used to be an adult film star.
English emphasized how the sexual engagements would take place in separate areas, so not all party guests were aware of the allegedly illegal activity taking place.
Among guests at the parties English rattled off during her interview included Diana Ross, whom she said she saw "there with her son, Evan, who was underage."
"I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there," she noted.
In addition to recalling the allegedly disturbing scenes at Combs' parties, she accused the Bad Boy Records founder of trying to perform sexual acts on male models during a casting call for his clothing line.
