or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kendra wilkinson
OK LogoNEWS

Kendra Wilkinson Attended a Few of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Parties But 'Never Saw Anything Really Bad Happening'

Composite photo of Kendra Wilkinson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Kendra Wilkinson didn't have any negative experiences with disgraced mougl Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Updated 1:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson was asked about her experiences partying with Sean "Diddy" Combs in the wake of his arrest and scandal.

Appearing on the Thursday, September 26, installment of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show,” the reality star admitted she went to “one or two” of the mogul’s bashes but insisted she always “had a great time in my youth.”

Article continues below advertisement
kendra wilkinson attended sean diddy combs parties never saw bad happening
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said she never saw anything 'bad' go down at one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties.

“Like, I didn't really see anything. Like I never saw anything really bad happening around me. S-- is s--, in my opinion,” she said, though Wilkinson, 39, didn’t clarify if she actually witnessed people hooking up at the shindigs.

“So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen,” the Girls Next Door alum clarified. “I'm saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Article continues below advertisement
kendra wilkinson sean diddy combs
Source: mega

The music mogul was arrested and charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

“You never saw anything out of the ordinary that you wouldn't usually see at a big Hollywood party? You know, it's sexualized in a way,” co-host Jackie O asked.

“Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto,” Wilkinson pointed out of her lifestyle back then. “Don't we already know that?”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Combs, 54, allegedly held “freak offs” at his homes in which he would reportedly coerce people into "elaborate and produced s-- performances" that were recorded.

The star was arrested on Monday, September 16, and was charged the following day with s-- trafficking, racketeering and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement
kendra wilkinson sean diddy combs parties
Source: mega

Wilkinson was one of several women that simultaneously dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

MORE ON:
kendra wilkinson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The father-of-seven plead not guilty and is currently locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being denied bail twice.

According to former inmate Larry Levine — who said he has a “source” at the facility — Combs hasn’t been eating out of fear someone could tamper with his meals.

Article continues below advertisement

“Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers ... this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

Levine claimed Diddy is currently "really, really paranoid" and "really, really scared."

Article continues below advertisement
kendra wilkinson sean diddy combs
Source: mega

Combs plead not guilty and is currently being held at a Brooklyn prison.

Article continues below advertisement

He doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," Levine added.

"There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility," he added of why the star is allegedly refraining from eating.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

One source said the disgraced rapper has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," but he's still "very concerned about ... their well-being."

Another insider spilled that his kids are "in a state of crisis and shock" amid the scandal.

"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source confessed. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.