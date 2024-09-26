Kendra Wilkinson Attended a Few of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Parties But 'Never Saw Anything Really Bad Happening'
Former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson was asked about her experiences partying with Sean "Diddy" Combs in the wake of his arrest and scandal.
Appearing on the Thursday, September 26, installment of the “Kyle and Jackie O Show,” the reality star admitted she went to “one or two” of the mogul’s bashes but insisted she always “had a great time in my youth.”
“Like, I didn't really see anything. Like I never saw anything really bad happening around me. S-- is s--, in my opinion,” she said, though Wilkinson, 39, didn’t clarify if she actually witnessed people hooking up at the shindigs.
“So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen,” the Girls Next Door alum clarified. “I'm saying that, you know, nothing bad ever happened to me.”
“You never saw anything out of the ordinary that you wouldn't usually see at a big Hollywood party? You know, it's sexualized in a way,” co-host Jackie O asked.
“Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto,” Wilkinson pointed out of her lifestyle back then. “Don't we already know that?”
As OK! reported, Combs, 54, allegedly held “freak offs” at his homes in which he would reportedly coerce people into "elaborate and produced s-- performances" that were recorded.
The star was arrested on Monday, September 16, and was charged the following day with s-- trafficking, racketeering and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
- Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She's Quitting Real Estate to Focus on Her Mental Health and Kids: 'It's a Little Stressful'
- Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo of Son Hank Baskett Jr.,14, as He Celebrates Admission to Prep School
- Kendra Wilkinson 'Was Dying of Depression' After Facing 'Demons' From Her Time at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The father-of-seven plead not guilty and is currently locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being denied bail twice.
According to former inmate Larry Levine — who said he has a “source” at the facility — Combs hasn’t been eating out of fear someone could tamper with his meals.
“Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies," Levine told NewsNation. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers ... this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."
Levine claimed Diddy is currently "really, really paranoid" and "really, really scared."
He doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," Levine added.
"There's mold in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility," he added of why the star is allegedly refraining from eating.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One source said the disgraced rapper has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," but he's still "very concerned about ... their well-being."
Another insider spilled that his kids are "in a state of crisis and shock" amid the scandal.
"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source confessed. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."