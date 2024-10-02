Denzel Washington Screamed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Not 'Respecting Anyone' During All-Night Party in 2003: Source
Denzel Washington and Sean "Diddy" Combs once had a heated interaction at one of the music mogul's parties in the early 2000s, according to an insider.
“Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the insider, who was friendly with the 54-year-old at the time, recalled.
“[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out,” the source claimed.
Though it's unclear what exactly went down, Combs has been making headlines, as he's facing several sexual assault and abuse allegations. On September 16, Combs was arrested in New York City and later charged with with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
According to a 14-page indictment, which was released after his arrest, Combs put together "Freak Offs," which were "elaborate and produced s-- performances" in hotel rooms and other places.
Some celebrities have come forward about the parties, including Ashton Kutcher, who seemingly dodged the question when asked about the bashes.
"Can't tell that one either. … I'm actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing," he said in a 2019 interview.
Meanwhile, 50 Cent said he's been vocal about never going to the parties and "doing s--- like that."
"I've been staying out of that s--- for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it," said 50 Cent. "[Diddy] asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, ‘Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."
As OK! previously reported, on October 1, more victims came forward, accusing Combs of sexual abuse.
"It all involves some sort of drug. One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink, She doesn't remember anything else. Ultimately, it was so messed up. she went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer," attorney Tony Buzbee said during a press conference.
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he concluded.
