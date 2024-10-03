YouTuber Jeff Wittek Claims He Saw 'Live S--' at 1 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off Parties' in 2010

Explaining how he received an invitation to Combs' exclusive soirée, Wittek said he was dating a girl at the time who was casted for one of the Bad Boy Records founder's music videos.

The professional barber, now 34, had visited his then-girlfriend on set of the music video shoot, causing Combs to pull his ex aside and ask why she brought her boyfriend to work — though she must have given a solid answer, as the pair was invited to an after-party later that same night.