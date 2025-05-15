Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Reveals He Was Poisoned 3 Times and Struck by Vehicle Before Trial
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-bodyguard Emanuel Newton, also known as Big Homie, revealed he risked his life to appear on the Thursday, May 15, broadcast of the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” podcast.
“Along this path, I’ve been poisoned three times. My toxicology report showed cyanide. You know, cyanide metabolizes into pneumonia in your body. So I’ve had pneumonia on three occasions,” Big Homie claimed.
Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Claims He Was Poisoned '3 Times' Before Trial
“These problems didn’t start for me until I started to speak out about people like this,” he elaborated. “You know, it’s been a hard time to line up this interview, because the last time I was scheduled to be in this interview, randomly, our car got hit from the side by a blacked-out vehicle [with] no license plate.”
“That’s happened three times this month so far; somebody didn’t want me to do this interview,” Big Homie suggested.
Diddy’s federal crime trial began on May 12, in Manhattan, N.Y., where he will be tried over the next several weeks for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Despite his not guilty plea, the musician could face up to life in prison if found guilty.
In discussing the trial, Big Homie told Morgan that followers of the case should expect to witness peculiarities as more information is revealed in the courtroom.
“And whenever these trials come about, the closer you get to the trial date, a lot of things start happening to remove people from the case that are going to strengthen the case for the prosecution,” he noted.
Key Witness 'Victim 3' Disappears Before Testifying
“I feel like we’re watching that take place now with one of the male s-- worker guys, who provided the tapes to the feds. He’s disappeared,” the ex-bodyguard said of “Victim 3,” a key witness who went missing before they were supposed to testify against Diddy.
“I expect to see a lot of strange things take place. I expect to see the defense team do a lot of steps to lighten the image of Combs, and we’ve been watching that take place,” Big Homie stated.
Big Homie Claims He Is 'Hard' to 'Kill'
Diddy’s ex-bodyguard suggested that it would be in the artist’s “best interest if I [were dead],” adding, “Good luck with that though. I’ve been proven to be a hard kill.”
So far, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and others have provided critical testimonies against the alleged criminal.
The “Me & U” singer claimed Diddy attacked her after he found out she was seeing musician Kid Cudi. Ventura noted that although she was dating the “Soundtrack 2 My Life” artist, she still attended the infamous freak offs because she felt like it “was a job.”