Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Fate Now in Jury's Hands as Trafficking Trial Nears Conclusion
Jurors are set to begin deliberations on June 30 in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile s-- trafficking trial, as they consider charges that could land the hip-hop mogul behind bars for life.
After hearing instructions from federal Judge Arun Subramanian, a jury comprised of eight men and four women will head behind closed doors to weigh the evidence presented over seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony. The trial unveiled allegations of Combs’ use of violence and his sexual habits, including drug-fueled "freak offs" and "hotel nights."
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to serious federal charges: racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s-- trafficking involving two of his former girlfriends and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for reportedly arranging flights for s-- workers across state lines.
During closing arguments last week, both federal prosecutors and Combs’ defense team made their cases to sway the jury toward conviction or acquittal of the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.
"The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. "He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law."
In response, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed, "This isn't about crime. It's about money," highlighting that one of Combs' accusers also pursued a civil lawsuit against him.
A total of 34 witnesses took the stand, including Combs' former girlfriends, R&B singer Cassie Ventura and "Jane," who testified under a pseudonym. Both women detailed Combs' violent behavior and stated he coerced them into countless sexual encounters with male s-- workers.
The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said under oath that she used opiates to "come down" from the drugs she used during the freak offs.
"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," she confessed.
She also said Combs would make her participate in these "freak offs" despite being hit with a urinary tract infection (UTI), and these "freak offs" would often leave her feeling "empty."
Jurors also viewed harrowing security footage from a 2016 incident in a Los Angeles hotel, where Combs was seen beating, kicking and dragging Ventura. Additionally, they watched clips from explicit videos depicting sexual acts.
Combs opted not to testify, and his defense team called no witnesses, focusing instead on discrediting the accusers during extensive cross-examinations.
While acknowledging incidents of violence, the defense maintains that all sexual activities were consensual and argues that prosecutors are intruding into Combs' private life without just cause.