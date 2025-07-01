Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Fate Now in Jury's Hands as Trafficking Trial Nears Conclusion

Jurors are set to begin deliberations on June 30 in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile s-- trafficking trial, as they consider charges that could land the hip-hop mogul behind bars for life.

After hearing instructions from federal Judge Arun Subramanian, a jury comprised of eight men and four women will head behind closed doors to weigh the evidence presented over seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony. The trial unveiled allegations of Combs’ use of violence and his sexual habits, including drug-fueled "freak offs" and "hotel nights."